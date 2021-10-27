The War on Drugs Release “Change” in Advance of Fifth Album ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’

In advance of the War on Drugs new album I Don’t Live Here Anymore (Atlantic Records), out Oct. 29, the band has released their new single “Change,” a follow up to the title track and “Living Proof.”

The War on Drugs’ fifth album and follow up with to a Deeper Understanding in 2017, I Don’t Live Here Anymore precedes the band’s 2022 tour, which will bring them to some of the largest venues they’ve ever played, including Madison Square Garden in New York City, Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, House of Blues in Boston, and more during their U.S. tour.

Recorded at seven different studios, including Electric Lady in New York and Sound City in Los Angeles, over the past three years, I Don’t Live Here Anymore is a reflection of the past four years since A Deeper Understanding and a new beginning, and story, for the band.

Working with producer and engineer Shawn Everett, the band regrouped one month after picking up the 2018 Grammy for Best Rock Album, with frontman Adam Granduciel, along with bassist Dave Hartley, and multi-instrumentalist Anthony LaMarca, relocating to Upstate New York to work on new demos, and most of the tracks on I Don’t Live Here Anymore.

With the lyrics, I been living on the run, ’cause I can’t find / The thing that holds and binds us time / I’m out here dying in the heat / Oh, what am I to find…Maybe I was born too late for this lonely freedom fight / Maybe I was born in the wrong way / Maybe born on the wrong day, “Change” is a more existential narrative.

“I think this song in the record is kind of like about move into a new chapter gracefully… and accept that everyone makes mistakes or has a difficult time with certain things or wish they could have done this or that ” said Granduciel during a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “But when it’s time to commit and to just move forward to do so knowing that you live by a certain code or that you kind of have been through enough to where you want to understand what it is you’re looking for in your new chapter.”

I Don’t Live Here Anymore Track list

1. Living Proof

2. Harmonia’s Dream

3. Change

4. I Don’t Wanna Wait

5. Victim

6. I Don’t Live Here Anymore

7. Old Skin

8. Wasted

9. Rings Around My Father’s Eyes

10. Occasional Rain