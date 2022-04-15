Billie Eilish and FINNEAS Set for “Simpsons” Short

The famed television show, The Simpsons, has always been musical.

To wit, the show’s cast once put out an album called The Simpsons Sing the Blues, which was excellent. And one of the stars of that album was Lisa Simpson.

Well, Lisa is bringing her saxophone-playing talents to another musical foray for the show. That’s right, she’s set for a new short that will soon be on the streaming platform Disney+ in which Lisa will happen upon the uber-popular Billie Eilish and brother FINNEAS.

The short will air on Disney+ on April 22.

“Billie is guest-starring in @TheSimpsons: “When Billie Met Lisa”, the new short streaming April 22 on @disneyplus,” shared Eilish’s Twitter account.

Billie is guest starring in @TheSimpsons: “When Billie Met Lisa”, the new short streaming April 22 on @disneyplus. pic.twitter.com/baLe70Gxad — billie eilish (@billieeilish) April 14, 2022

The upcoming short, which is called “When Billie Met Lisa,” is the fourth short in a series for the animated family produced exclusively for Disney.

The plot description, according to a press statement, reads, “Lisa Simpson is discovered by chart-topping artists Billie Eilish and FINNEAS while searching for a quiet place to practice her saxophone. Billie invites Lisa to her studio for a special jam session she’ll never forget.”

The forthcoming cartoon marks the second animated project for Eilish and Disney this year. The star artist wrote songs for the fantastic new Pixar movie Turning Red, along with her brother FINNEAS. Check out “Nobody Like U” below.

Billie Eilish (Photo: Kelia Anne MacCluskey)