Arcade Fire to Replace Foo Fighters at the Upcoming Oshega Music and Arts Festival

Arcade Fire is set to replace the Foo Fighters at the upcoming Osheaga Music and Arts Festival.

The band previously headlined the festival in 2010.

The three-day festival is set to kick off in Montréal, Canada on July 29 and run through August 1. Other names on the bill for the 15th-anniversary installment include A$AP Rocky and Dua Lipa.

The Foo Fighters had been slated to headline the bill on that Friday night but, of course, cancelled all of the band’s upcoming shows in the wake of the death of the band’s drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The festival took to social media to make the announcement, writing in French on Twitter (translated): “ANNOUNCEMENT. @ArcadeFire will be with us this summer! A milestone deserves to be celebrated as a family, so for our 15th anniversary, it only made sense for us to invite the group that has had the most profound impact in the heart of our city over the past decades.”

For the Montréal-born Arcade Fire’s part, the band took to its social media platform to write that they’ll be dedicating the upcoming festival set to Hawkins.

“I considered Taylor from the Foo Fighters a friend,” Said frontwoman Win Butler. “He was always so sweet and so musical, and we’re gonna be dedicating our performance at Osheaga to him. And we can’t wait to see all of you, take care of each other.”

Other bands on the upcoming festival bill include Machine Gun Kelly, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Glass Animals, IDLES and more.

Earlier this year, Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia, just hours before the Foo Fighters were set to headline a festival as part of the band’s South American tour. He was just 50 years old.

Arcade Fire is set to release its sixth album, WE, on May 6.

