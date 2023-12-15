Billie Eilish Hints at New Album During ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance: “We Are Almost Done”

For Billie Eilish fans, the wait may soon be over. The artist is teasing that she is almost done with her third studio album.

Videos by American Songwriter

Appearing Thursday (December 14) on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Eilish opened up about her recent work (via MSN). However, as typical with the singer, she wasn’t going into more details about the album or what listeners can expect.

Instead, the singer said that the album is almost finished, which will be music to fans’ ears. “We are almost done with this new album we’re working on,” Eilish said. The singer refused to bite even though Fallon tried to tease a few more bits of information from her. “At some point you will know more, but I’m not going to say anything else.”

The album will be Eilish’s first since Happier Than Ever in 2021 and her third overall. While fans may have to wait for the new album, they haven’t had to wait for new music. In the interview, Eilish opened up about recording “What Was I Made For?” with her brother. The song appeared in the smash hit film Barbie.

“It was so, actually, random how this came about,” Eilish said. “I remember there was a moment last year where Finneas came to me and was like, ‘Dude, would you want to make a song for the Barbie movie?'”

Eilish was unsure how to respond. “What does that even mean?” After speaking with the director Greta Gerwig, Eilish got a better idea for what the production was looking for. She even got a tour of the set and got to see some footage from the unreleased film.

“Greta basically walked us through the stage they were in and kind of told us about it,” Eilish told Fallon. “She was like, ‘Anything you want to make you can make. You can make anything. And if you don’t want to make anything, don’t make anything.’ … She was like, ‘If you’re inspired that’s great and if you’re not that’s totally fine.’ And we were like, ‘Shut up. Tell us what you want us to do!'”

From there, Eilish penned the song, which ended up being almost as popular as the film itself. Still, it’s just a taste of things to come.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images