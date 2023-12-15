Joshua Ray Walker Reveals Colon Cancer Diagnoses, Surgery Date: ”I’m Going to Fight”

Considered an old soul in country music, Joshua Ray Walker used his musical talents to break into the industry back in 2019 with his debut album Wish You Were Here. Not wasting any time, he turned around and released another album just a year later titled Glad You Made It. Sharing his voice with country music fans from all over, the singer seemed to be on his way to stardom, but recently, he announced a new song that came with some bad news.

Knowing that his time in the spotlight was not from his talents alone, Walker shared a video on social media, thanking all the people who helped him along the way. Using his talents to show his gratitude, he released a new song titled “Thank You For Listening” at midnight. In his post, he said, “Hey y’all, I’ve got mostly good news and some bad news that I need to share with you. The good news is that I’m releasing a new song tonight at midnight called ‘Thank You For Listening.’ It is basically a love letter to anyone who’s ever supported me in my pursuit of music, even just by lending an ear in passing.”

As mentioned above, Walker welcomed the good news only to follow it with some bad news. He continued in his video by revealing he was diagnosed with colon cancer. With the singer detailing how his life has been “pretty brutal lately”, he added that thankfully, the doctors found it early. “I will be undergoing surgery to remove part of my colon on January 3rd. Luckily, we found it early, and it’s likely I’ll make a full recovery without further treatment. This is great news, but I will need to take a few months off after the surgery to recover.”

Joshua Ray Walker Promises To “Fight”

While fighting cancer can be disheartening for some, Walker promised fans, “I’m going to fight with everything I have, and my odds are great.” Although battling cancer, the singer focused more on the people who continued to support him throughout the years. And not knowing what the future holds, he shared some thanks. “Because of you I’ve been able to accomplish more than I ever could have dreamed. I still can’t believe that people want to hear my songs. So ‘Thank You For Listening,’ and we’ll get through this together. This song is for you. Love y’all!”

