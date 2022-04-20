Snoop Dogg Becomes Character on ‘Call of Duty’

Merry 4/20 everybody. Did you set out your milk and cookies for Snoop Dogg last night? The king of today’s festivities has given us the gift of great news for video game lovers. The rapper is now a playable character in both Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone.

The character features voice lines and a progression path unique to the character. The trailer for the new feature also pictures Snoop in “full swag combat,” taking out opponents with a cigar and a bottle of champagne.

Announced last month, players must purchase the Tracer Pack: Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle for 2400 COD points.

Available today as a playable character, Snoop also comes with his own in-game biography.

“Growing up in Long Beach, California, Snoop Dogg realized he had a talent for rapping at a young age and began to pursue it as a career. Now, he is still releasing music and appearing as a media personality on multiple shows, but in his free time, he chooses to fight as an operator in Call Of Duty,” reads the entry.

Players will be pleased to know that the operator bundle also comes with blueprints for custom weapons and allows bonuses for kills. The bundle includes three legendary weapons: an assault rifle called the West Coast Bling, an SMG called Tha Shiznit, and a sniper rifle called the Bong Ripper. To put more of a Snoop touch on the bundle, all weapons shoot Green Weed tracer rounds.

Additionally, the bundle includes several emblems: a golden leaf charm (Mellow Medal), an emblem (The Original Gangsta), and a spray (High Art). By unlocking the bundle, players receive the opportunity to perform the finishing move Finishizzle Movizzle as well as giving them access to match intro Tactical Toke and MVP highlight, Hit This, Fam. Players can get bonuses for kills, headshot kills, hipfire kills, and wins that unlock several XP and PPSH-41 Weapon XP rewards.

In February, Snoop bought the rap label Death Row Records and has reportedly been working on a streaming app for the label.

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for RMG