Billie Eilish Releases New Barbie Single, “What Was I Made For?”

After dropping a teaser on July 12, Billie Eilish has just released her new single, “What Was I Made For?,” which will be featured on the Barbie soundtrack. A new music video accompanies the release of the track.

The slow ballad begins with the lyrics, I used to float, now I just fall down/ I used to know but I’m not sure now. The first verse then continues, Takin’ a drive, I was an ideal/ Looked so alive, turns out, I’m not real/ Just something you paid for/ What was I made for?

The song’s chorus presents a melancholy yet hopeful message, with the lyrics reading, ‘Cause I, I don’t know how to feel/ But I wanna try/ I don’t know how to feel/ But someday I might/ Someday I might.

The official music video for the song features Eilish dressed in a Barbie-esque outfit as she sits at a small desk and opens a box marked Barbie. Eilish sits in this single location for the duration of the video.

As the video goes on, Eilish begins to pull various Barbie-related objects out of the box, including tiny clothes. Soon, rain starts to pour down on the “Happier Than Ever” singer. After getting soaked, Eilish simply brushes herself off, picks up her box, and confidentially walks away.

Eilish posted a snippet of the video to Instagram on July 13, accompanied by the caption, “🎀What Was I Made For?” our barbie song (& video) is out now. :’) in january greta showed me and finneas a handful of some unfinished scenes from the film; we had nooooo idea what to expect at ALLL…

“we were so deeeeeply moved.. that the next day we were writing and COULDNT shut up about it lolll andddddddddd ended up writing almost the entire song that night,” the caption continues. “to be real with you this all seemed to happen in a time when i really needed it. i’m so so thankful for that. this video makes me cryyyyy.. it means so much to me and i hope it will mean just as much to you. don’t have much to say other than that, i think it will speak for itself🫀 :’’’’) enjoy.”

Eilish is part of an extensive line-up of talented artists being featured on Barbie: The Album. In addition to Eilish, the Barbie soundtrack will feature Dua Lipa, Karol G, Khalid, Ice Spice, Charli XCX, Tame Impala, HAIM, The Kid Laroi, Ava Max, Lizzo, and Nicki Minaj.

(Photo Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)