Billie Eilish’s Dream About Christian Bale Led to a Breakup

When it comes to inevitable breakups, sometimes you just need some sense knocked into you. This was the case for Billie Eilish, whose dream of Christian Bale gave her the push she needed to end a not-so-great relationship.

Videos by American Songwriter

[Stay Up To Date on Upcoming Billie Eilish Live Performances]

The “What Was I Made For?” singer told Amelia Dimoldenberg (yes, the Chicken Shop Date girl) just yesterday at the Oscars Nominees Pre-Luncheon about when a dream came to her and changed the trajectory of one particular relationship.

Billie Eilish’s Christian Bale Dream Made Her Dump Her Boyfriend

Dimoldenberg asked if Eilish’s hit track “Ocean Eyes” was about the famously blue-eyed Cillian Murphy. Murphy has been nominated for Best Actor for his role in Oppenheimer. After a brief back-and-forth about how Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell “probably” did write the song about him, Eilish went on to say, “Batman is the one, though.”

The singer went on to tell the story about her Christian Bale dream. Apparently, it involved a sunlit cafe and an epiphany for Eilish.

“It made me realize that I had to break up with my boyfriend at the time,” the singer said. “No, like genuinely. I woke up and I came to my senses. It’s over.”

Eilish did not go into more detail about what the dream entailed, nor did she name the ex-boyfriend in question. However, Eilish’s most recent ex is reported to be The Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford. The pair reportedly parted ways in 2023.

Both Eilish and O’Connell have been nominated for Best Original Song at the upcoming 96th Academy Awards for the Barbie soundtrack hit “What Was I Made For?” The pair are also expected to perform at the upcoming March 10 event.

Photo by Tommaso Boddi

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.