Billie Eilish Flies Commercial, Commended for Climate Change Activism

Fans on a Brussels Airlines flight were treated to a little extra in-flight entertainment when they realized Billie Eilish was on the plane with them. Eilish has long been committed to combating climate change and this seems to be her latest effort toward that goal.

Eilish’s decision to fly commercial was revealed in a now-viral TikTok posted by @williambossanova. In the clip, the camera zooms in on the back of Eilish’s head with the caption, “Pov: you’re in a plane with Billie (Still can’t believe wtf just happened).”

The move makes her one of the only pop stars to avoid private planes. Last year, a report was published by the Washington Post revealing that a number of celebrities use private planes excessively. “It’s a climate nightmare,” the headline read. Given that Eilish is a committed climate change activist, it stands to reason that the decision was more than one of necessity.

Other comments on TikTok see fans heralding Eilish for her climate change efforts and her “humble” approach to fame. “When her and finneas said they would never get a private jet :),” one user wrote while another said, “Guys, she doesn’t fly that much on private jets bc she’s actually doing something for our environment lmao.”

Two other fans dreamed of what it might be like to fly with Eilish. “I would just go to the bathroom in the front every 5 minutes to look at her,” one commented. “Imagine buying random tickets and then you sit with Billie.”

Last year, Eilish announced she was creating a climate change seminar, OVERHEATED.” The seminar sought to connect a host of musicians, activists, and experts in various climate fields to discuss topics ranging from green music practices to sustainable fashion.

Alongside the panels, there was a viewing of a documentary, also titled OVERHEATED. Eilish is featured in the documentary with Vivienne Westwood, Girl in Red, Emily Eavis, and more.

Billie Eilish (Photo: Kelia Anne MacCluskey)