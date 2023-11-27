Billie Eilish’s New Business to Open Where Moby’s Once-Beloved ‘Little Pine’ Vegan Restaurant Stood

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connor are backing a new vegan restaurant going up in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles. The restaurant itself will be in the same space as Moby’s former vegan establishment, Little Pine. Nic Adler, restauranteur and son of producer Lou Adler, tapped the brother and sister songwriting duo as investors. The new place will be called Argento, and renovations are already underway with a hopeful opening date in December.

Adler told LA Mag that he envisions weekends as “a revolving door of friends coming by, cooking, eating and drinking together.” It’s quite possibly the same vibe he’s going for with Argento. Adler is already big in the plant-based community with his four Monty’s Good Burgers locations and the upscale Nic’s On Beverly in West Hollywood. For Argento, Adler wanted it to feel like he described Sunday dinners: friendly, neighborly, and local. O’Connor and Eilish were perfect for the place, he said.

“They’re part of the makeup of the community,” he stated. Eilish and O’Connor are both Los Angeles natives, so bringing them on the project made sense for Adler. Scott Winegard will be head chef of Argento, which he described as “Italian, but not Italian American with red-and-white checkered tablecloths.” Rather, it leans more Mediterranean, with “vegetables, nuts, seeds, fruit, fermenting, lots of zests and herbs — fresh, beautiful and delicious!”

Adler described Argento in one word: “Home.” The location is ideal, as it used to be the local favorite Little Pine, owned by the artist Moby. Little Pine closed down during the pandemic, finally shutting down for good in 2022.

As for the food, Adler is aiming for farmer’s market fare, vegan cheeses, nothing processed, local and small batch items, and no alternative proteins. Simple, non-processed vegan food like vegetables and greens, nuts, and fruits, just as chef Winegard described. Additionally, locally acclaimed bartender Jason Eisner will be mixing an organic and diverse menu of drinks.

