Cardi B Talks Cooking For Her “Picky” Children

Cardi B is a master in the studio and now the kitchen. The Grammy Award winner recently declared that her family forced her to experiment with cooking. On the heels of her partnership with Knorr, a German food and beverage brand, the rapper caught up with People to discuss her new profound passion.

Cardi B and her husband Offset, one-third of the multi-platinum trio Migos, share two children together. The hitmakers welcomed their son Wave Set Cephus in 2022 and daughter Kulture Kiari, 4. Since expanding their family, Cardi B declared she had to get creative in the kitchen.

“I usually am not a person that cooks, but I have been cooking because I got two kids now,” she explained. “So, it’s like you really just don’t have a choice. It doesn’t matter if you’re rich or not or you’re famous or not. It’s like your kids, when they hungry, they going to be like, ‘I want it. And you got to cook it now.’”

Cardi B’s go-to dish? Knorr chicken Bouillon mixed with meat and veggies. She told the publication that her “picky” daughter even enjoys the medley.

“That’s one of the reasons why I picked my recipe, because it’s a recipe that is quick for me, and that my daughter loves,” the performer pointed out. “Because she is a picky girl. She don’t like nothing.”

The chart-topping artist stressed that her little ones have different tastebuds than their father, who appreciates Southern cuisine. “My husband loves soul food, but my daughter, she don’t really care for that,” shared Cardi B. “She just likes the simple things. So she loves chicken pasta,” referring to a dish they call “Marry Me Pasta.”

Her household menu also includes Mexican food, which she claims is fast and easy to whip up. “I like to cook tacos. I like to cook everything that’s easy,” she noted. “That’s what I like to do. I hate doing hard stuff.”

The “Bodak Yellow” singer said she started learning how to cook as a teenager when her mother pushed her out of her home in the Bronx. She mentioned that YouTube makes learning new skills easier nowadays.

Kulture school lunch be everything 🍎 pic.twitter.com/9TIMwIDwIB — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 23, 2023

“You know what’s so crazy?” she told People. “ I wish that things were a little bit easier when I was 18, and I got kicked out, and I started learning how to cook. Because now you could just literally go to YouTube and learn how to cook everything.”

She continued, “I actually learned how to cook when I lived on my own. My boyfriend at the time, [he] taught me how to cook my first meals. Then after that, boom, I just get it popping on my own.”

Some of Cardi B’s delectable bites are included on Knorr’s menu. The company released Cardi B’s Taste Combos, nutritious and affordable recipes. Each dish contains greens, lean protein, and “flavorful Knorr offerings.”

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images