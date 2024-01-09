David Lee Roth, Food Critic? Ex-Van Halen Singer Shares Wacky Review of L.A.-Area Burger Joint

David Lee Roth may or may not be retired from performing, but the former Van Halen singer apparently is now trying his hand at being a food critic. Diamond Dave has posted a video on his YouTube channel and social media pages featuring his review of Irv’s Burgers, a Los Angeles-area eatery that’s been around for decades.

Roth begins his presentation with a “fun fact” about Irv’s. “Like so many hard-earned red, white, and blue joints, it’s owned and operated by first-generation Ukrainians,” the singer shares.

“I don’t want to say Irv’s is on the funky side, but if you needed it, there’s probably still some John Belushi DNA under the toilet lid,” Roth then quips. “What I love about Irv’s is the motif—very American, very red, white, and Irv.”

Review of the Irv’s Burgers Menu

After sharing an observation about the restaurant that might only make sense to himself, Roth then gets around to a brief, irreverent review of the food.

“There’s a menu up there, barely visible, and you can barely see it,” he notes. “It’s a veritable wheel of gastro-turbulence, featuring extraordinary samples of nutritionally bereft fare so greasy and so good, you want to hop the counter and just punch the f—in’ cook in the face.”

The video features a montage of photos of food available at Irv’s, including huge, overstuffed burgers, hot dogs, grilled sandwiches, fries, and sprinkle-covered milk shakes.

History of Irv’s Burgers

A look at the Irv’s Burgers website reveals that the eatery actually has four current locations—in L.A., West Hollywood and Malibu, California; and in Las Vegas. The original restaurant, which was one of the first burger stands in the L.A.-area, opened in West Hollywood in 1946 under the name Queen’s Burgers. The name was changed in 1970 when Irv Gendis bought the stand.

Roth’s review video inspired a variety fan to comment on his Instagram.

“Hahaha dude we need you reviewing everything,” one fan wrote. “So much color and truth in the way you see and experience things. Love it!!!”

Another fan wrote, “Dangit! All of that looks incredible 😋”

A third fan joked, “Looks great but I may need a restroom close by.”

Meanwhile, Roth’s most recent musical offering was a remixed version of his 1988 solo song “Just Like Paradise,” which was posted on his YouTube channel on December 15.