Ed Sheeran Serves Cheesesteaks Between Philadelphia Concerts 

Ed Sheeran knows how to whip up the “Perfect” cheesesteak.

Videos by American Songwriter

While in between shows in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the hitmaker stopped at Philips Steaks to serve fans the city’s signature sandwich – the Philly cheesesteak.

Sheeran documented the appearance on social media. The “Eyes Closed” singer appeared at the fast-food joint in the late afternoon, just hours before his gig at Lincoln Financial Field stadium.

Sheeran’s secretive pop-up spread like wildfire, as fans lined the streets surrounding the family-run restaurant. He stopped to say hello to fans before putting his cooking skills to the test.

“Philly, obviously, it’s cheesesteak time. I am gonna go and learn how to make a cheesesteak,” said Sheeran in a selfie-captured video.

The platinum-selling performer joined brothers Joseph and Philip Baldino, the owners, in the kitchen. The two revealed their secret recipe and the method to their madness – displaying how to create the proper sandwich.

“In Philly, it’s slabs, slabs of ribeye,” said Joseph Baldino over the hot stove. “This is Whiz Cheese,” he pointed to a massive tub.

Baldino went ahead to demonstrate and encourage the vocalist to pay close attention.

“You made the next one,” he told Sheeran.

Sheeran was a grill master, holding a roll in one hand and flipping the steak with a spatula in the other. He topped off the dish with a cheese drizzle and served it to an eager customer waiting outside the service window.

“It’s perfect,” said the woman, after taking a massive bite and giving a thumb’s up.

Sheeran proudly announced to the long-running line out the door that every sandwich was on him and free of charge.

“This is beyond unbelievable, and I got to tell you, I think Ed did just a little bit better than my brother Philip for his first time making a cheesecake,” shared Baldino.

The chart-topping artist has become known for his impromptu pop-ups. Most recently, he poured beer at a local brewery in Atlanta, Georgia. He also surprised a high school marching band in Florida and performed “Thinking out Loud” in the streets of SoHo in Manhattan, New York.

Sheeran will appear next on June 10 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Mathematics Tour is scheduled to wrap in late September in California.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic