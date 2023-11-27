Dolly Parton Gets Her First Top-Five Album on the Billboard 200 Chart with ‘Rockstar’

Dolly Parton achieved a new chart milestone with the release of Rockstar. Her first rock ‘n’ roll album sees the 77-year-old singer/songwriter cracking the top five of the Billboard 200 for the first time. This is not her first time to land on the all-genre albums chart. However, Rockstar sees her closer to the top of the survey than ever before.

Rockstar debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Currently, the album still has time to climb. As a result, her first rock album could also be her first No. 1 record on the all-genre chart.

First and foremost, Parton is a country music icon. However, she started to see crossover success in the late 70s and early 80s. She combined pop production and instrumentation with her country sound to attract a wider audience. As a result, the Tennessee native has built a fanbase that includes people from all walks of life.

This is far from the first time that Parton has landed on the Billboard 200. Some albums barely broke into the chart. For instance, Rainbow (1987) landed at 153. Just the Two of Us, her 1969 collaboration album with Porter Wagoner landed at 184. Additionally, her 1969 solo album My Blue Ridge Mountain Boy peaked at 194.

In recent years, Parton has seen more success on the Billboard 200. For instance, her 2016 album Pure & Simple peaked at number 11. Before Rockstar, the 2014 album Blue Smoke was her highest-charting release. It peaked at No. 6. In short, Parton’s albums have landed all over the all-genre chart. However, until this release, she never cracked the top five until now.

Over the years, Parton has reinvented herself several times. However, she still manages to stay true to her roots. In a 2014 interview with Billboard, she explained how hard she has worked to be herself in the music industry. “I’ve had to go against all kinds of people through the years just to be myself,” she said. “I think everybody should be allowed to be who they are, and love who they love.”

