Craig Morgan Resuming God, Family, Country Tour in Fall 2023

Craig Morgan is taking God, Family, Country back out on the road.

The country star will resume his 2023 God, Family, Country Tour in the fall with 13 theater shows across the U.S. The trek kicks off in Englewood, New Jersey, on September 20 and wraps up on October 27 in Henderson, Tennessee. Along the way, Morgan and opening act The Reeves Brothers will make stops in cities including Concord, New Hampshire; Tyler, Texas; Nashville, Indiana; and Ashland, Kentucky.

The tour launched in October 2022 and concluded with a sold-out show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee on Veteran’s Day. Tickets for the fall dates go on sale on Thursday (May 25).

“I cannot wait to bring the GFC tour back out again this year and share our music with the greatest fans in the world,” Morgan says in a press release. “It was truly special performing in intimate venues last year and we just enjoyed it too much to not do another run.”

The tour is presented in partnership with Operation Finally Home. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit, “Provides mortgage-free homes, home modifications and transitional housing to wounded, ill and injured military veterans, first responders and their families in honor of their service and sacrifice to country and community,” according to the organization’s website.

The tour is named after Morgan’s latest album, which was released in 2020, and book that came out in 2022. Morgan also released the deluxe edition of God, Family, Country in 2022 that features the Top 30 single, “The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost,” which Morgan wrote about his late son, Jerry, who passed away in a tubing accident in 2016. He debuted the song live at the Grand Ole Opry in 2020 to a standing ovation.

“It was very emotional,” Morgan told American Songwriter about the performance. “I realized at that moment that God was doing something so much bigger than anything that I wanted to happen.”

Craig Morgan’s Fall 2023 God, Family, Country Tour Dates

9/20 – Englewood, NJ – Bergen PAC

9/21 – Rutland, VT – Paramount Theatre

9/22 – Concord, NH – Chubb Theatre

9/23 – Tysons, VA – Capital One Hall

9/24 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Theater

10/12 – Tyler, TX – UT Tyler Cowan Fine & Performing Arts Center**

10/15 – Orange, TX – Lutcher Theater**

10/19 – Effingham, IL – Effingham Performance Center

10/20 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center

10/21 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate Theater

10/22 – Ashland, KY – Paramount Arts Center

10/26 – Auburn, AL – Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center**

10/27 – Henderson, TN – Williams Auditorium

