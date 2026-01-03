Billy Joel Surprises Florida Crowd With First Performance Since Brain Disorder Diagnosis

Nearly one year ago, pop-rock icon Billy Joel announced that he was putting live performing on pause due to a medical condition. Later, the “Vienna” crooner, 76, revealed that his medical condition is normal pressure hydrocephalus, a rare brain disorder brought on by an excess of cerebrospinal fluid collecting in the brain. As a result, he canceled his upcoming tour, during which he planned to perform at U.S. stadiums with special guests Rod Stewart, Stevie Nicks, and Sting. On Friday (Jan. 2), the six-time Grammy Award winner shocked the audience at a tribute show in Florida with a triumphant return to the stage.

“I Wasn’t Planning on Working Tonight”: Watch Billy Joel Crash Tribute Show in Florida

Jan. 2, 2026, marked the 30th anniversary of the village of Wellington, near where Joel owns property along Palm Beach Point Boulevard. The night’s entertainment was Billy Joel cover band the Turnstiles—so imagine the audience’s surprise when the Piano Man himself walked onstage.

“I wasn’t planning on working tonight,” quipped the “Uptown Girl” star.

Joel needed the help of a cane to make his onstage appearance, but his voice was on point as he treated the crowd to his 1989 hit, “We Didn’t Start The Fire,” followed by 1978’s “Big Shot.”

The unscheduled appearance marked Joel’s first time onstage since Feb. 22, 2025, when the Rock and Roll of Famer took a tumble at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. He recovered quickly, but subsequently announced a four-month break from touring. Three months later, Joel canceled all upcoming performances as he shared his diagnosis with fans.

“It Was Scary, But I’m Okay”

Normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) can cause a myriad of cognitive and physical problems, especially gait, coordination, and bladder control issues. In a May 2025 statement, Billy Joel’s team revealed that he was struggling with hearing, vision, and balance.

“Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period,” the post read.

The New Yorker later reassured fans in a July interview with People. “It was scary, but I’m okay,” he said. “I just wanted to let people know, don’t worry about me being deathly ill or anything.”

Featured image by Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images