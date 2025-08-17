Billy Joel to Auction Off Motorcycle Collection and Close His Bike Shop Amid Health Battle

Billy Joel is making some big changes. The singer will auction off his motorcycle collection and close his shop, 20th Century Cycles, his rep confirmed to People.

Joel, his rep said, has opted not to renew the lease of his Long Island shop, which has housed his motorcycle 75-bike collection for 15 years. Joel will be auctioning off the motorcycles later this year due to his “medical issue,” his rep said.

On its website, 20th Century Cycles was described as “the culmination of Billy Joel’s love of motorcycles and his passion for motorcycle design.”

In a past Q&A, Joel opened up about his hopes for the shop.

“I’m trying to encourage more of the motorcycle aficionados and motor heads [to visit the shop]. I know there will be music fans that’ll want to come and talk about music,” he said. “… I’m not going to be mean or standoffish to them. Of course, I’d welcome those people. But we’re trying to encourage another thing.”

“If that helps people to pay attention to motorcycling, that’s OK. There are a lot of accidents that happen because people aren’t aware of motorcyclists. This will help raise that consciousness,” Joel continued. “Maybe people might think twice when they see a motorcyclist and drive more carefully because they think, ‘That might be Billy Joel.’ On the other hand, some people might say, ‘If I knock that guy down, I won’t ever have to hear his music again.’ Who knows?”

Billy Joel’s Brain Disorder

Joel’s decision came less than three months after Joel revealed that he’s been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus. The rare disorder is brought on by an excess of cerebrospinal fluid collecting in the brain.

Following his diagnosis—and the resulting issues with hearing, vision, and balance—Joel canceled all of his upcoming tour dates.



“Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period,” a statement from his team revealed. “Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health. He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.”

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images