If Pop Music Were a Little Less Popular, These 3 Folk Tracks Just Might Have Gone No. 1

For the majority of the Billboard Hot 100’s existence, pop songs have dominated the chart. You can love that fact, but do us a quick favor and imagine if that wasn’t the case. Imagine if pop music weren’t so popular, and genres such as country, rock, and rap graced the top spot on the chart a little more often. That being said, if pop music were a little less popular, these three folk tracks just might have gone No. 1.

“Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” by Bob Dylan

Alright, Bob Dylan‘s “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” might not be orthodox folk music, but it certainly falls into the genre category, for numerous reasons. Nevertheless, this single had its sights set on No. 1 following its release, as it peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. However, it was stopped by none other than the Beach Boys.

Again, you might disagree with this take, but the Beach Boys’ single “Good Vibrations” is a pop song, and it is the song that prevented Dylan’s folk single from going to No. 1. Following its release, the Beach Boys’ pop rock song peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and held the top spot for one week.

“I Will Wait” by Mumford & Sons

In the 21st century, there aren’t many popular acts that reside in the folk music genre. However, one incredibly successful one that does is Mumford & Sons. Mumford & Sons is, unfortunately, one of the few majorly popular folk acts of the 21st century. Despite that fact, their 2012 single “I Will Wait” didn’t reach No. 1 on the chart. As a matter of fact, it didn’t even reach the top 10, as it peaked at No. 12.

That year, the biggest pop music acts were Adele, Rihanna, and Gotye. So, in terms of surpassing those names on the charts, Mumford & Sons had a small chance. However, in terms of quality, “I Will Wait” had the legs to climb to the top, but as we’ve stated, that gosh darn pop music just got in the way.

As we all well know, this is a Bob Dylan song, but Peter, Paul, and Mary made it a smash hit, just not a No. 1 smash hit. Following their release of the cover, Peter, Paul, and Mary’s rendition of the timeless protest song peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and as you most likely guessed, a pop song stopped it from going No. 1.

The pop song that prevented the cover from securing the top spot on the chart was 13-year-old Stevie Wonder’s No. 1 hit, “Fingertips”. By the way, we aren’t saying this is a bad song. It’s a great song, but if it didn’t exist, then PPM surely would have reached the No. 1 spot. However, Wonder did make history with this single, as he became the youngest solo artist to have a No. 1 single on the chart.

Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images