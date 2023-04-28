Billy Strings Rolls One Up with Willie Nelson on “California Sober,” Announces Fall Tour Dates

Six-string aficionado Billy Strings has joined forces with the great Willie Nelson for a collaboration made in honky tonk heaven.

Titled “California Sober,” the new single is a tip of the hat to the legendary country star just ahead of his 90th birthday on April 30. While Strings is scheduled to take part in the two-day Hollywood Bowl celebration for Nelson’s big day, “California Sober” is a pre-party like no other.

The good timin’ tune is riddled with bluegrass flourishes and sharp-witted lyrics against a backdrop of expert playing. Strings’ distinctive country lilt is the perfect pairing to Nelson’s classic croon as they both confess to being California sober.

I guess that’s just the trouble when you’re always seeing double / And the lines are getting twice as hard to see / I’ve had years I don’t recall but I’m told I had a ball / At least somebody did who looked a lot like me, the young guitarist sings as Nelson joins in to say, Well I’m California sober as they say / Lately I can find no other way / I can’t stay out and party like I did back in the day / So I’m California sober as they say.

Listen to the new track below.

Strings also recently celebrated another legend, making an appearance on Tommy Emmanuel’s latest release, “Doc’s Guitar/Black Mountain Rag.” A two-song bluegrass medley and tribute to the great Doc Watson, the new offering showcases an intoxicating collaboration between the two passionate performers.

“I knew I wanted to have Billy Strings play with me on ‘Doc’s Guitar/Black Mountain Rag,’” Emmanuel shared in a statement. “The moment we played together the very first time at MerleFest (2016), I heard his beautiful phrasing and his Doc quotes that took me back to hearing Doc when I was a teenager. Billy has Doc in his DNA, so getting him to come and record these tunes was only a matter of finding a time to capture it in a studio.”

In the video below, their dueling guitars make for an exhilarating display. Check out “Doc’s Guitar/Black Mountain Rag” here.

New music aside, this year so far has seen the artist tour extensively. On top of the summer stint he already has planned, the guitarist has announced a new string of dates for this fall. Find a full list of upcoming shows below with the additions in bold.

Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the general public starting Friday (April 28) at 10:00 a.m. local time.

April 29-30—Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday (SOLD OUT)

May 11—Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

May 12—Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

May 13—Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

May 17—Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre (SOLD OUT)

May 19—Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre (SOLD OUT)

May 20—San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (SOLD OUT)

May 21—San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

May 24—Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl (SOLD OUT)

May 26—Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley

June 2—Austin, TX @ Moody Center

June 3—Austin, TX @ Moody Center

June 7—Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

June 9—St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

June 10—Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park (SOLD OUT)

June 11—Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park (SOLD OUT)

June 13—Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

June 14—Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

June 16—Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre (SOLD OUT)

June 17—Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (SOLD OUT)

July 13—Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

July 14—Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

July 15—Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

July 19—Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena

July 21—Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 22—Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo (SOLD OUT)

July 23—Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo (SOLD OUT)

July 25—Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

July 26—Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

July 28—Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point (SOLD OUT)

July 29—Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point (SOLD OUT)

July 30—Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival (SOLD OUT)

Aug. 24—Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum (SOLD OUT)

Aug. 25—Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

Aug. 26—Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

Sept. 14—Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival

Sept. 22—Buena Vista, CO @ venue announcing soon

Sept. 23—Buena Vista, CO @ venue announcing soon

Sept. 27—Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

Sept. 29—Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Sept. 30—Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Oct. 1—Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

Oct. 4—Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Oct. 6—Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater

Oct. 7—Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater

Oct. 8—Stateline, NV @ Tahoe Event Center

Oct. 10—West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

Oct. 13—Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena

Oct. 14—Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena

Oct. 31—Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Dec. 6—Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

Dec. 8—Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Dec. 9—Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Dec. 12—Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

Dec. 13—Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

Dec. 15—Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Dec. 16—Syracuse, NY @ The Oncenter

Dec. 29—New Orleans, LA @ Uno Lakefront Arena

Dec. 30—New Orleans, LA @ Uno Lakefront Arena

Dec. 31—New Orleans, LA @ Uno Lakefront Arena

Photo by Alysse Gafkjen / Sacks & Co.