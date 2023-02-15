Billy Strings Adds Summer Tour Dates to Extensive String of Gigs

Acclaimed guitarist and Grammy Award-winner Billy Strings announced new summer tour dates for 2023 on top of an already extensive swath of dates.

The new dates, all of which you can see below, include shows in July, beginning in North Carolina and extending through August, ending in Alabama on August 26.

Tickets for the new shows will be available on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For more details, visit, HERE.

Strings, who released a new album, Me/And/Dad, in 2022, is riding a wave of success of late. From press and tours to Grammy Awards, he is recognized as one of the premier guitar players in the industry.

Check out the new dates in bold below.

February 16—Atlantic City, NJ—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

February 17—Atlantic City, NJ—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

February 18—Atlantic City, NJ—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 19—Nashville, TN—Grand Ole Opry – A Tribute to Leslie Jordan

February 21—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena

February 22—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena

February 24—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 25—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 26—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

March 3—Winston-Salem, NC—Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum – Doc Watson’s 100th Birthday Show

March 4—Winston-Salem, NC—Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

March 7—Athens, GA—Georgia Theatre (SOLD OUT)

March 10—Atlanta, GA—State Farm Arena (SOLD OUT)

March 11—Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum (SOLD OUT)

March 12—Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum

March 16—Cincinnati, OH—The Andrew J Brady Music Center (SOLD OUT)

March 17—Cincinnati, OH—The Andrew J Brady Music Center (SOLD OUT)

March 18—Cincinnati, OH—The Andrew J Brady Music Center (SOLD OUT)

April 13—Southaven, MS—Landers Center

April 14—Mobile, AL—Mobile Civic Center Arena

April 15—Mobile, AL—Mobile Civic Center Arena

April 18—Tampa, FL—Yuengling Center (SOLD OUT)

April 20—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

April 21—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

April 22—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

April 29-30—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday (SOLD OUT)

May 11—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

May 12—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

May 13—Denver, CO—Mission Ballroom

May 17—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Financial Theatre (SOLD OUT)

May 19—Los Angeles, CA—Greek Theatre (SOLD OUT)

May 20—San Diego, CA—Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (SOLD OUT)

May 21—San Diego, CA—Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

May 24—Las Vegas, NV—Brooklyn Bowl (SOLD OUT)

May 26—Napa, CA—BottleRock Napa Valley

June 2—Austin, TX—Moody Center

June 3—Austin, TX—Moody Center

June 7—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center

June 9—St. Louis, MO—Chaifetz Arena

June 10—Indianapolis, IN—TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park (SOLD OUT)

June 11—Indianapolis, IN—TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park (SOLD OUT)

June 13—Cleveland, OH—Jacobs Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

June 14—Cleveland, OH—Jacobs Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

June 16—Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre (SOLD OUT)

June 17—Chicago, IL—Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (SOLD OUT)

July 13—Cary, NC—Koka Booth Amphitheatre

July 14—Cary, NC—Koka Booth Amphitheatre

July 15—Cary, NC—Koka Booth Amphitheatre

July 19—Norfolk, VA—Chartway Arena

July 21—Bridgeport, CT—Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 22—Essex Junction, VT—Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo

July 23—Essex Junction, VT—Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo

July 25—Boston, MA—Leader Bank Pavilion

July 26—Boston, MA—Leader Bank Pavilion

July 28—Portland, ME—Thompson’s Point

July 29—Portland, ME—Thompson’s Point

July 30—Newport, RI—Newport Folk Festival (SOLD OUT)

August 7—Frankfurt, Germany—Batschkapp

August 8—Berlin, Germany—Huxleys

August 9—Hamburg, Germany—Grobe Freiheit 36

August 24—Knoxville, TN—Knoxville Civic Coliseum

August 25—Huntsville, AL—The Orion Amphitheater

August 26—Huntsville, AL—The Orion Amphitheater

Photo by Alysse Gafkjen / Sacks & Co.