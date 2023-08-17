Charli XCX Releases Music Video for ‘Barbie’ Single “Speed Drive”

Charli XCX has released a new music video for her single “Speed Drive,” which was featured on the Barbie soundtrack. “Speed Drive” has surpassed 70 million global streams while Barbie: The Soundtrack has hit more than 1 billion global streams.

The music video for “Speed Drive” is co-directed by Charli XCX and Ramez Silyan. It features the “Boom Clap” singer and influencer Devon Lee Carlson doing burnouts in a pink Corvette. The video also hints that Charli XCX will collaborate with Sam Smith in the near future.

During a recent interview with The Forty-Five, Mark Ronson discussed working with Charlie XCX on the Barbie soundtrack. “When you’re telling someone where you want their song in the film, everyone wants to hear ‘opening credits’ or ‘closing credits,’ but not ‘car chase,'” Ronson explained. “I remember Charli asked: ‘Where are you thinking this song is gonna go?’ And I said, ‘Err, I dunno, car chase?’ under my breath. And Charli just said: ‘This speaks to me in an immense way.’ Because Charli is just so amazing and she just loves that raw energy.”

Charli XCX’s last studio album was the 2022 record, Crash. Crash. Charli discussed how she views the album in a March 2022 interview with NPR.

“I’ve always said that this album is a great pop album,” Charli said. “In my eyes, I have not sacrificed any kind of sonic elements in order to make this performance art statement or whatever. The music is really good. And if you want to just put it on and listen to it as a great pop album with a variety of different styles of songwriting, more traditional versus more left, you can do that.

“If you want to get theoretical about it … I would say the commentary is actually based more around my history within the music industry and the fact that I’ve been signed to a major label since I was 16 years old,” Charli continued. “Throughout that time, I’ve never really utilized the major label in the way that I am supposed to. I’ve kind of always gone off grid, made my own path.”

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images