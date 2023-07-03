Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photo

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are in a celebratory mood! The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Monday (July 3), and both renowned stars took a moment to share heartfelt throwback pictures, reminiscing about the day they exchanged vows.

Shelton’s message to Stefani is beautifully simple yet filled with love, assuring her that his affection for her remains as strong as it was on their wedding day. “Happy anniversary @gwenstefani!!!! Every day has been the best day since I met you,” Shelton wrote on Instagram. The image shows the then-newlywed couple embracing for a kiss during the reception, positioned next to their wedding cake.

Stefani also shared to her Instagram, posting a video, captioning it, “Happy anniversary @blakeshelton i love u 🥰!!!” The video montage shows cherished moments they shared, including quality time with Stefani’s three children, their entrance into the esteemed Grand Ole Opry, and the celebration of Shelton’s final episode on The Voice.

Stefani and Shelton’s wedding ceremony was meticulously planned, ensuring every detail was infused with love. After their special day, the couple disclosed that the cake held deep sentimental value as it paid homage to Stefani’s family. They entrusted a boutique bakery to replicate a version of the cake her parents had at their own wedding, complete with intricate free-hand piping.

In addition, Stefani’s choice of a lavish Vera Wang gown showcased a personal touch. Stefani added Shelton’s name, and the names of her three sons embroidered onto the veil she wore.

Shelton and Stefani met on the set of The Voice in 2014, where they both served as coaches for a season of the show. Their romantic journey began the following year, following Shelton’s divorce from Miranda Lambert and Stefani’s divorce from Gavin Rossdale.

After dating for a few years, the couple shared their engagement news in October 2020. Their love story reached a momentous milestone when they exchanged vows in a custom-built chapel located on their Oklahoma property on July 3, 2021.

