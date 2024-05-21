Lenny Kravitz Announces Las Vegas Residency in 2024

If you’re a Lenny Kravitz diehard, same up some cash for this upcoming October. The prog-soul rocker just announced that he will perform a short run of shows in Las Vegas at Park MGM! The residency will support Kravitz’ upcoming album Blue Electric Light, out May 24. No supporting acts have been announced. The five-show run is going to be short, but it’s sure to be packed with some Kravitz classics along with new songs from his upcoming album.

The Lenny Kravitz 2024 Residency will begin on October 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Park MGM. The five-day residency will end on October 26.

Ready to get your hands on tickets? You’ll have a ton of options in terms of presales. Presale events for this residency will kick off on May 21 at 10:00 am local via Ticketmaster. There, you can sign up for the artist presale, Citi Cardmember presale, Live Nation presale, and more. There are quite a few to choose from.

General on-sale will start on Friday, May 24 at 10:00 am local. Tickets are going to sell out quickly during the presale, so we recommend checking Stubhub if you missed out on the presale events. Stubhub is protected by the FanProtect Program, so any purchase you make on the platform is scam-free and safe. Plus, you might luck out and find tickets available for less than face value. It’s definitely worth at least checking!

Get your tickets quickly! This short residency will sell out fast.

October 18 – Las Vegas, NV – Park MGM

October 19 – Las Vegas, NV – Park MGM

October 23 – Las Vegas, NV – Park MGM

October 25 – Las Vegas, NV – Park MGM

October 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Park MGM

