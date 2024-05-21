John Legend Teases “Fun Surprise” for ‘The Voice’ Finale: “I Can’t Wait”

The second half of The Voice season 25 finale will air tonight (May 21). After months of fierce competition, one artist will walk away the winner. More than that, tonight’s episode will be a celebration packed with guest performances and returning coaches. At the same time, it wouldn’t be a finale event without some sketches starring the coaches. John Legend and Chance the Rapper have something special planned.

Legend teased the surprise during a recent Emmy panel. The coaches were there to talk about the Emmy nomination and the show. According to NBC Insider, Access Hollywood moderator Scott Evans asked the coaches what makes the show special.

John Legend and Chance the Rapper Have Something Planned

“The Voice is fun and funny,” Legend said. “People can see other sides of who we are,” he added. He and Chance the Rapper will show audiences a new side of themselves tonight. “I can’t wait for people to see me and Chance’s finale sketch, which he wrote himself. And I think that’s a fun surprise.”

It will be a special night for both Chance and Legend because it will be their final night on The Voice. Legend has nine seasons of coaching under his belt and Chance has two. They’ll say farewell to the show with their sketch alongside many previous coaches.

The Voice Season 25 Finale Will Be Huge

Tonight, the show will send out its 25th season with a bang. It will feature the return of several previous coaches as well as a laundry list of guest performances. Some of the coaches have been gone for quite some time. Others were coaches in season 24 but stepped down. One of the returning coaches will reclaim her big red chair in season 26.

CeeLo Green, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani will make appearances on tonight’s episode. Next season, Stefani will join Reba McEntire, Michael Buble, and Snoop Dogg on the panel.

Tonight’s finale event will also feature performances from some buzzworthy artists. Reigning ACM And CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson will take the stage. Additionally, award-winning country star Jelly Roll will perform. The Black Keys, Kate Hudson, Muni Long, Thomas Rhett, and Gina Miles will also take the stage.

Tune in tonight as Karen Waldrup, Asher HaVon, Josh Sanders, Nathan Chester, and Bryan Olesen wait to see who will be crowned this season’s winner.

