Blondie’s Debbie Harry Reveals the Actress She’d Like to Play Her in an Upcoming Biopic; Shares Details About Band’s New Album

Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry has quite a story to tell, as she documented in her 2019 memoir, Face It. Now comes word that two movies are in the works that will focus on her and her famous band.

Videos by American Songwriter

A new interview published in U.K. newspaper The Times reports that a Blondie documentary and a biopic are in development. The latter project is being directed by award-winning filmmaker Charlotte Wells, who feature-film debut was the acclaimed 2022 movie Aftersun.

[RELATED: The Tide Is High Noon? Blondie Reveals the Title of Its Upcoming Studio Album, Due Out in Spring 2026]

An actress has not yet been announced for the role of Harry in the biopic, but the 80-yar-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has a good idea about who she’d like to portray her.

“If it were somebody like Florence Pugh, I would be in heaven,” she told The Times. “I just think she’s a great actor and she could do anything.”

Pugh was nominated for a best supporting actress Oscar in 2020 for Little Women. She also received critical acclaim for her roles in such films as Lady Macbeth, Midsommar, Oppenheimer, and Black Widow.

Pugh wouldn’t be the first actress to take on the role of Harry. The 2013 film CBGB featured Malin Akerman as the Blondie singer.

About Blondie’s Upcoming Album

The Times article also included some tidbits about Blondie’s upcoming studio album, High Noon. The band recently revealed that the album will be released in spring 2026. It’s a follow-up to the band’s 2017 studio effort Pollinator. Both albums were produced by John Congleton.

Harry told The Times that although, at 80, she doesn’t “have as much endurance” and she used to have, “I can focus my energy a lot better.”

Regarding High Noon, she said, “[W]e really put it out on that one.” The album features songs written by ex-Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr and Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock.

According to Harry, the song written by Matlock, titled “Sleepwalking,” “sounds just like a Pistols song to me.”

Marr also played guitar on Pollinator, and contributed a song to that album called “My Monster.”

Matlock served as Blondie’s touring bassist from 2022 through the band’s most recent performance, in June 2024.

Blondie’s Plans Following Drummer Clem Burke’s Death

Blondie suffered a major loss in April 2025 when the band’s longtime drummer Clem Burke died of cancer at age 70. Burke, who joined Blondie in 1975, shortly after its formation, and played on all of the group’s albums to date, including High Noon.

Although Blondie hasn’t announced a new drummer, Harry told The Times that she plans to continue performing.

“Sometimes when I walk out on stage and there’s such a terrific response, I feel like I’d better stop while I’m ahead,” she shared. “But no, it’s still joyful.”

Blondie’s Upcoming Deluxe No Exit Reissue

Before the arrival of High Noon, Blondie will be releasing a deluxe reissue of its 1999 album, No Exit. No Exit was the group’s first new studio album since The Hunter was released in 1982.

It included the chart-topping U.K. hit “Maria.” The deluxe reissue, which will be released on October 31, will be available as a two-CD set and a two-LP vinyl collection.

The CD package will include the bonus track “Hot Shot” plus seven remixes. The two-LP set will mark No Exit’s first-ever vinyl release. It also will feature “Hot Shot,” as well as three remixes. You can pre-order the No Exit reissue now.

(Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)