Blondie Releases Anticipated Box Set ‘Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982’

Acclaimed and groundbreaking pop group Blondie has released its anticipated new box set, Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982.

The new collection features 124 tracks, and 36 previously unissued recordings from the eight most timeless years of the band’s history. Fans can check it out HERE.

Nearly five decades and more than 40 million record sales into their chart-topping and world-conquering career, Blondie has now released its very first authorized, archival collection.

In addition to all six of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ initial studio albums (Blondie, Plastic Letters, Parallel Lines, Eat To The Beat, Autoamerican, The Hunter), which have been remastered from the original analog tapes and cut at Abbey Road Studios, the 124 tracks on the box set feature 36 previously unissued recordings.

From remnants of their first-ever basement session and bedroom demos to rare outtakes, sketches of an abandoned album with Giorgio Moroder, covers of The Doors and Johnny Cash, the full evolution of “Heart of Glass” and so much more, Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982 showcases the phenomenon that was the band.

Available in four different formats, including a Super Deluxe Edition with 10 LPs, 1×7″ and 1×10″ in Red, White, and Black vinyl, plus Deluxe 4LP, 8CD, and 3CD configurations, Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982 is also accompanied by hundreds of pages of liner notes, dozens of previously unpublished photos, and an illustrated discography with hundreds more pics sleeves, 45 labels, international sleeve variants, cassettes, and even 8-tracks.

Between track-by-track commentary from all seven of the original band members, an exacting oral history written by Erin Osmon, and essays from producers Mike Chapman, Richard Gottehrer, and Ken Shipley, the box set delivers everything a fan has likely ever wanted to know about Blondie—how they pushed punk onto the dance floor, introduced a wider audience to hip-hop sounds, and turned from timely to timeless.

Six years in the making, watch the unboxing for the Super Deluxe Edition below:



Photo by Bob Greun / Shore Fire Media