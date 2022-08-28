Coldplay Marks 20th Anniversary of Second Album, ‘A Rush of Blood to the Head,’ with Upgraded “The Scientist” Video

Coldplay is marking the 20th anniversary of their second album, A Rush of Blood to the Head, with the release of a 4k upgrade of their popular music video for their hit song, “The Scientist.”

Friday (August 26) marked exactly twenty years since Coldplay released their second album, A Rush Of Blood To The Head. The multi-Grammy Award-winning No. 1 album has since sold over 17 million copies worldwide.

To mark the anniversary, the band has released an upgraded 4K version of the iconic Jamie Thraves-directed video for “The Scientist,” which has been restored and re-graded from the original 35mm film rushes.

The 4K version is available to watch now on the original YouTube link for “The Scientist,” where the video has already accumulated more than 1 billion views.

The entire album, which featured the singles “In My Place,” “The Scientist,” “Clocks” and “God Put A Smile Upon Your Face,” has also been newly mixed for Dolby Atmos. The Dolby Atmos version is available to listen to now on Apple Music, Amazon, and TIDAL.

Coldplay, who is currently on tour for its Music Of The Spheres World Tour, continues to make headlines with the newly restored video, along with recent collaborations with BTS, H.E.R., and more.

Watch the band cover Kate Bush and ABBA HERE and Olivia Newton-John HERE.

Check out the track list for A Rush of Blood to the Head below:

1. Politik

2. In My Place

3. God Put a Smile Upon Your Face

4. The Scientist

5. Clocks

6. Daylight

7. Green Eyes

8. Warning Sign

9. A Whisper

10. A Rush of Blood To The Head

11. Amsterdam

Photo by James Marcus Haney / Atlantic Records