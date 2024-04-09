Joe Bonamassa Announces Extensive US Tour in 2024

Blues legend Joe Bonamassa announced his tour of the UK and Europe some time ago, as well as his summer tour of the US. Luckily for fans of the “Woke Up Dreaming” hitmaker, it looks like his US tour will be extended well into fall of this year! Bonamassa will travel across both coasts and hit major cities in New York, California, and more. No supporting acts have been announced.
The Joe Bonamassa 2024 Tour of the US will begin on July 18 in Patchogue, New York at Great South Bay Music Festival. The tour will end, pending any additional dates, on November 30 in Des Moines, Iowa at the Des Moines Civic Center.
Ticketmaster appears to be the main spot to score tickets to Bonamassa’s US tour this year. Fans can access the artist presale code here. There are also a few tour dates on Ticketmaster that currently have additional presale events as well.
General on-sale for most of the US tour dates will begin on April 12 at 10:00 am local. If you can’t find tickets to your tour date of choice, there’s always Stubhub. Stubhub is our top pick for third-party ticketing platforms because they often have tickets to sold-out shows, plus the FanProtect Program that ensures your purchases are legitimate. It’s worth trying for last-minute tickets to see Bonamassa!
Get your tickets to see Joe Bonamassa live in concert this year before dates start selling out!
Joe Bonamassa 2024 Tour Dates
July 18 – Patchogue, NY – Great South Bay Music Festival
July 19 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
August 2 – Albuquerque, NM – Sandia Resort & Casino
August 4 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 6 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater
August 8 – Topeka, KS – Topeka Performing Arts Center
August 9 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater
August 10 – Jackson, MS – Thalia Mara Hall
August 12 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall
August 14 – Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center
August 16 – Evansville, IN – Old National Events Plaza
August 17 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
August 18 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
August 20 – Kettering, OH – Fraze Pavilion
August 21 – Hershey, PA – Hershey Theatre
August 23 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre
August 24 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre
August 25 – Rochester, NY – West Herr Auditorium Theatre
August 27 – Albany, NY – Palace Theatre
August 29 – Hyannis, MA – Cape Cod Melody Tent
August 30 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
August 31 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
October 28 – Santa Barbara, CA – The Granada Theatre
October 30 – Rancho Mirage, CA – The Show at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage
November 1 – Tucson, AZ – The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
November 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
November 3 – Long Beach, CA – Terrace Theater
November 5 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre
November 7 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic
November 8 – Sacramento, CA – SAFE Credit Union Convention Center
November 9 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre
November 12 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium
November 13 – Boise, ID – Morrison Center
November 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater
November 17 – Cheyenne, WY – Cheyenne Civic Center
November 19 – Park City, KS – Hartman Arena
November 20 – Springfield, MO – Juanita K. Hammons Hall
November 22 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
November 23 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
November 26 – Springfield, IL – UIS Performing Arts Center
November 27 – Appleton, WI – Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
November 29 – Davenport, IA – Adler Theatre
November 30 – Des Moines, IA – Des Moines Civic Center
Photo by Kit Wood
