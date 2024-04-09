Joe Bonamassa Announces Extensive US Tour in 2024

Blues legend Joe Bonamassa announced his tour of the UK and Europe some time ago, as well as his summer tour of the US. Luckily for fans of the “Woke Up Dreaming” hitmaker, it looks like his US tour will be extended well into fall of this year! Bonamassa will travel across both coasts and hit major cities in New York, California, and more. No supporting acts have been announced.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Joe Bonamassa 2024 Tour of the US will begin on July 18 in Patchogue, New York at Great South Bay Music Festival. The tour will end, pending any additional dates, on November 30 in Des Moines, Iowa at the Des Moines Civic Center.

Ticketmaster appears to be the main spot to score tickets to Bonamassa’s US tour this year. Fans can access the artist presale code here. There are also a few tour dates on Ticketmaster that currently have additional presale events as well.

General on-sale for most of the US tour dates will begin on April 12 at 10:00 am local. If you can’t find tickets to your tour date of choice, there’s always Stubhub. Stubhub is our top pick for third-party ticketing platforms because they often have tickets to sold-out shows, plus the FanProtect Program that ensures your purchases are legitimate. It’s worth trying for last-minute tickets to see Bonamassa!

Get your tickets to see Joe Bonamassa live in concert this year before dates start selling out!

July 18 – Patchogue, NY – Great South Bay Music Festival

July 19 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

August 2 – Albuquerque, NM – Sandia Resort & Casino

August 4 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 6 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater

August 8 – Topeka, KS – Topeka Performing Arts Center

August 9 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater

August 10 – Jackson, MS – Thalia Mara Hall

August 12 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall

August 14 – Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

August 16 – Evansville, IN – Old National Events Plaza

August 17 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

August 18 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

August 20 – Kettering, OH – Fraze Pavilion

August 21 – Hershey, PA – Hershey Theatre

August 23 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

August 24 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

August 25 – Rochester, NY – West Herr Auditorium Theatre

August 27 – Albany, NY – Palace Theatre

August 29 – Hyannis, MA – Cape Cod Melody Tent

August 30 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

August 31 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

October 28 – Santa Barbara, CA – The Granada Theatre

October 30 – Rancho Mirage, CA – The Show at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage

November 1 – Tucson, AZ – The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

November 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

November 3 – Long Beach, CA – Terrace Theater

November 5 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre

November 7 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

November 8 – Sacramento, CA – SAFE Credit Union Convention Center

November 9 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre

November 12 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

November 13 – Boise, ID – Morrison Center

November 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater

November 17 – Cheyenne, WY – Cheyenne Civic Center

November 19 – Park City, KS – Hartman Arena

November 20 – Springfield, MO – Juanita K. Hammons Hall

November 22 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

November 23 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

November 26 – Springfield, IL – UIS Performing Arts Center

November 27 – Appleton, WI – Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

November 29 – Davenport, IA – Adler Theatre

November 30 – Des Moines, IA – Des Moines Civic Center

Photo by Kit Wood

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.