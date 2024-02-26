Tedeschi Trucks Tour 2024: Band Announces New Dates and More

Tedeschi Trucks Band has kicked off their Deuces Wild Tour across the United States and Canada, and the band just announced some additional tour dates as well. The tour will feature a great mix of newly announced supporting and co-headlining acts as well, including Little Feat, Margo Price, Joe Purdy, Chris Stapleton, and Greensky Bluegrass.

The roots-rock and blues-rock band has already started their tour in New Jersey, and their next stop will be on February 29 in New York City at the Beacon Theatre. The Tedeschi Trucks Tour 2024 is slated to end on October 9 in Port Chester, New York at The Capitol Theatre.

Presale events for this tour start on February 28 at 10:00 am local and general on-sale begins on March 1 at 10:00 am local. Fans can join the Swamp Family via the band’s website for those sweet, sweet presale codes.

Tickets are also available through Ticketmaster and Stubhub. We recommend giving Stubhub a shot if your chosen date has sold out. And judging by how fast tickets are already selling out, it might be worth checking out.

Get your tickets quick! This massive tour is not one you’ll want to miss from Tedeschi Trucks.

February 29 – New York City, NY – Beacon Theatre

March 01 – New York City, NY – Beacon Theatre

March 02 – New York City, NY – Beacon Theatre

March 05 – Washington DC – Warner Theater

March 06 – Washington DC – Warner Theater

March 07 – Washington DC – Warner Theater

March 09 – Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome Theatre

March 12 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

March 13 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

March 14 – Durham, NC – DPAC

March 16 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

May 02 – Miramar Beach, FL – Sun, Sand & Soul

May 04 – Miramar Beach, FL – Sun, Sand & Soul

May 22 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

May 23 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

May 25 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

May 27 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theater

May 28 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theater

May 31 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre (with Little Feat)

June 01 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre (with Little Feat)

June 04 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra (with Little Feat)

June 05 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl (with Little Feat)

June 07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre (with Little Feat)

June 08 – San Diego, CA – CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (with Little Feat)

June 09 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre (with Little Feat)

June 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre (with Joe Purdy)

June 14 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater (with Joe Purdy)

June 15 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field (with Chris Stapleton)

July 24 – Grand Junction, CO – Las Colonias Park Amphitheater (with Margo Price)

July 26 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with Margo Price)

July 27 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with Margo Price)

July 29 – La Vista (Omaha), NE – The Astro Amphitheater (with Margo Price)

July 31 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (with Margo Price)

August 02 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory (with Margo Price)

August 03 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory (with Margo Price)

August 06 – St. Louis, MO – The Fabulous Fox Theatre (with Margo Price)

August 07 – Toledo, OH – Toledo Zoo Amphitheater (with Margo Price)

August 09 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion (with Margo Price)

August 10 – Kalamazoo, MI – Wings Event Center (with Margo Price)

August 11 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill (with Margo Price)

August 13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center (with Margo Price)

August 15 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage (with Margo Price)

August 16 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC (with Margo Price)

August 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake (with Margo Price)

August 20 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Mainstage Theater (with Margo Price)

August 21 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion (with Margo Price)

August 23 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater (with Margo Price)

August 24 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater (with Margo Price)

August 25 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (with Margo Price and Little Feat)

August 28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center (with Margo Price)

August 30 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center (with Margo Price and Little Feat)

August 31 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center (with Margo Price and Greensky Bluegrass)

September 01 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion (with Margo Price)

September 20 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond Festival

September 21 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

September 24 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

September 25 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

September 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

September 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

October 01 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

October 04 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre

October 08 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

October 09 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

