‘American Idol’ Singer Alex Miller Involved in Fatal Car Accident on Way Back From Vacation

Back in 2021, American Idol fans fell in love with country singer Alex Miller. Throughout his time on the show, the singer captivated the judges and entertained viewers with his unique country style that often played homage to a simpler time in country music. Sadly, after performing songs like “I Walk the Line”, Miller was eliminated just before making it into the Top 24. While continuing to share his music with fans, he recently found himself involved in a fatal car accident on Tuesday night.

Videos by American Songwriter

Releasing a statement on Instagram, Miller’s manager discussed the incident which led to his tour bus being hit by another vehicle.“While traveling back from a vacation last night, rising Country star Alex Miller and several members of his band were on a bus that was hit by a car.” The statement added, “Sadly, the driver of the car is deceased. Alex sends his thoughts and prayers to the gentleman and his family. No one on the bus was injured. Kentucky State Police are investigating.”

According to the police report, the driver behind the car was 53-year-old James M. Mcpheron. The report detailed how he lost control of his vehicle and eventually veered into the path of Miller’s bus. “As a result of the collision, Mr. Mcpheron was transported by Rockcastle EMS to the Rockcastle Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by the Rockcastle County Coroner.”

Alex Miller Shares His Writing Process

The accident remains under investigation as multiple law enforcement agencies are involved. Again, Miller’s manager detailed the singer’s sadness over the incident, calling it “very unfortunate.” They added that Miller was “very sorry that the driver of the car is deceased.”

Fans rallied behind Miller after the accident, filling the comment section full of love and support. Comments included, “So sorry this had happened. Prayers for everyone involved.” Another fan added, “Oh my gosh no!!! Praying for you Alex and for everyone involved.”

While finding himself a part in an accident, Miller continues to tour and collaborate with top names like Larry Cordle, Wood Newton, Emily Ann Roberts, and many more. Speaking about the writing process, the singer admitted, “Writing with folks of this calibre has been a huge step for me. I mean the hits they’ve written are crazy … but it helped me broaden my horizon musically. And when it works and you’ve got a good song at the end of the day, there’s no better feeling.”

(Talent Recap, 2021)