The 68th Annual BMI Country Awards were handed out this week, with hit songwriter Ross Copperman receiving Songwriter of the Year accolades for the fourth time. Copperman penned six of the year’s most performed songs, including “Catch,” “Living,” “Love Ain’t,” “Love Someone,” “Tip of My Tongue,” and “What She Wants Tonight.”

“Whiskey Glasses,” an old-school country breakup song recorded by Morgan Wallen and co-written by Ben Burgess, was awarded Song of the Year, nabbing Burgess his first BMI Country Award. The song has been certified three times platinum and was a multi-week number one single at country radio. The song also topped Billboard’s year-end charts (both Hot Country and Airplay) as the number one Country song of 2019.

To honor these achievements, BMI created a special page, bmi.com/country2020 , on its website where fans can watch video messages, listen to award-winning music and learn more about their favorite Country songwriters. The special page also includes an exclusive video feature from BMI Icon Dolly Parton in conversation with some of their award-winning songwriters.

Ross Copperman performs an acoustic version of his hit “Living,” recorded by Dierks Bentley

Dolly Parton On BMI Country Awards 2020

Warner-Chappell Music Publishing was awarded Publisher of the Year. BMI also celebrated the 50 Most-Performed Country Songs of the previous year, which includes 20 first-time BMI Country award recipients. Among the songs honored are “Heartache Medication,” ”Look What God Gave Her,” ”More Hearts Than Mine,” “Old Town Road (Remix),” and “Tip of My Tongue.” Additional award winners include Ed Sheeran, Ingrid Andress, Randy Montana, Kane Brown, and more.

Ben Burgess accepts his Song of the Year award for “Whiskey Glasses”

“The BMI Country Awards are always the pinnacle of our year, and we look forward to this time when we are able to applaud our creators,” Clay Bradley, VP, Creative Nashville said. “To celebrate the most successful songs in our genre, our songwriters, publishers, and our community is a huge honor. This year has been a challenge for all of Music City, but this community has adapted beautifully and supported one another so unfailingly. Though this ceremony may look different, BMI is as proud as ever to once again honor the most performed songs of the year.”

For a complete list of 2020 BMI Country Award winners, visit bmi.com/country2020 and on social media go to @BMI and #BMICountryAwards to follow the conversation.