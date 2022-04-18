Bob Dylan Announces New West Coast 2022 Tour Dates

Bob Dylan has announced new West Coast 2022 tour dates—14 more shows, to be exact.

And the new gigs will commence right after Dylan’s 81st birthday on May 24.

Dylan’s official Twitter account announced the news on Monday (April 18), writing, “Bob Dylan’s U.S. tour dates have been announced. The first dates go on sale starting Friday, April 22. See the http://bobdylan.com On Tour page at http://bobdylan.com/on-tour/ for dates and ticket information!”

The first new date takes place in Spokane, Washington on May 28 and the final date of the new string occurs on June 18 in San Diego, California. Betwixt will be shows in Seattle, Eugene, Oakland, L.A., and more.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale to the general public on Friday via Dylan’s website tour page.

Dylan just concluded his first set of live dates post-pandemic, which had begun in November and ran through April 14.

The new shows will also follow the opening of the official Dylan museum in Oklahoma. For the grand opening, artists like Mavis Staples, Elvis Costello, and Patti Smith are slated to perform—though, as of yet, there is no news that Dylan will be there, himself.

And in other Dylan news, his new book, The Philosophy of Modern Song, is set to drop in November from Simon & Schuster.

New Dylan Tour Dates:

28 MAY 2022

Spokane, Washington

First Interstate Center for the Arts

29 MAY 2022

Kennewick, Washington

Toyota Center

31 MAY 2022

Portland, Oregon

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

1 JUN 2022

Seattle, Washington

Paramount Theatre

2 JUN 2022

Seattle, Washington

Paramount Theatre

5 JUN 2022

Eugene, Oregon

Hult Performing Arts Center

7 JUN 2022

Redding, Californa

Redding Civic Auditorium

9 JUN 2022

Oakland, California

Fox Theater

10 JUN 2022

Oakland, California

Fox Theater

11 JUN 2022

Oakland, California

Fox Theater

14 JUN 2022

Los Angeles, California

Pantages Theatre

15 JUN 2022

Los Angeles, California

Pantages Theatre

16 JUN 2022

Los Angeles, California

Pantages Theatre

18 JUN 2022

San Diego, California

San Diego Civic Theatre

Photo by FRED TANNEAU/AFP/GettyImages