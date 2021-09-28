Bob Dylan to Resume His Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour

Starting on November 2 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Bob Dylan will officially resume his role as a touring artist, the singer announced Sunday (September 26).

The singer (well, likely, his press person) announced the shows on Twitter, saying that tickets go on sale for the tour, billed as the “Rough And Rowdy Ways” tour, on Friday (October 1).

Bob Dylan's Fall U.S. tour dates have been announced.



The first dates go on sale starting Friday, October 1.



See the https://t.co/2JlPRa6O0z On Tour page at https://t.co/IlnO4bZY4Z for dates and ticket information! pic.twitter.com/RfO0wmSYJU — Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) September 27, 2021

These past months mark the longest Dylan has gone without touring. His last public performance was in 2019.

Most recently, Dylan won a lawsuit filed by co-writer Jacques Levy’s widow, seeking $7.25 million following the sale of Dylan’s catalog of music to Universal Music Publishing. Levy was a co-writer of a majority of Dylan’s 1976 album, “Desire.” In the suit, New York Judge Barry Ostrager of the Supreme Court of New York ruled that the agreement signed between Dylan and Levy in 1975 made it clear that Levy did not have ownership of the material. The statement clarified: “Levy’s compensation rights are defined and expressly limited by the terms of the Agreement.”

The famed musician/songwriter also celebrated his 80th birthday in May.

Dylan’s tour announcement notes the last gig is December 2 in Washington D.C., but the artist’s web site notes that the tour will also be “worldwide” and run through 2024. So, it would seem, more dates will be announced soon.

Bob Dylan’s Upcoming (Announced) Tour Dates:

11/2 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

11/3 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

11/5 – Cleveland, OH @ Key Bank State Theatre

11/6 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

11/7 – Bloomington, IN @ IU Auditorium

11/9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Procter & Gamble Hall

11/10 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Auditorium

11/12 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

11/13 – Charleston, WV @ Municipal Auditorium

11/15 Moon Township, PA @ Robert Morris Univ. – UPMC Events Center

11/16 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

11/19 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/23 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

11/24 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

1/26 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

11/27 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

11/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

11/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

12/2 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem