The Rolling Stones Honor Late Drummer Charlie Watts in Band’s Second Show Without Him Since His Passing

On Sunday (September 26), the world-famous, British-born band, Rolling Stones, paid tribute to their fallen brother, drummer Charlie Watts, in the band’s second show without him since his passing.

During the show, the Stones began with an opening tribute video with an empty stage and only a drum beat. Watts, who died earlier this year on August 24, was 80 years old. He’d played in the band almost since its inception, for nearly 50 years. Watts joined the Rolling Stones in 1963 as the final member to come aboard.

Watch the opening tribute video from St. Louis here:

“This is our first tour that we’ve ever done without him,” famed frontman, Mick Jagger, said near the beginning of the show. “The reaction from you guys and all the things that you said and we’ve heard from you has been really touching. And we want to thank you very much. We all miss Charlie so much, on the stage and off the stage. And we’d love to dedicate this to Charlie.

“Here’s to you Charlie,” Jagger concluded before that band launched into “Tumbling Dice.”

On August 24, Watts’ spokesperson shared the news of his death in a statement: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family. Charlie was a cherished husband, father, and grandfather and also a member of the Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”

Watch Jagger’s speech here:

