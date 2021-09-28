Jack White Performs Surprise Five-Song Balcony Set in London

On Saturday (September 25), one of the best guitar players in the world, Jack White, performed a surprise five-song set atop a London balcony belonging to British artist, Damien Hirst, to commemorate the new Third Man Records shop in the U.K. city.

White, sporting blue hair, shook the London streets with his songs, which you can watch below. He was joined by drummer Daru Jones and bassist Dominic Davis.

Guitar World Magazine reports that the five-song balcony set included songs from his various bands. The setlist included “Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground,” “We’re Going To Be Friends,” “Seven Nation Army,” “Steady As She Goes” and “Lazaretto.” White also performed a basement show that day, which included a handful of other tracks.

Earlier this summer, Third Man Records announced the news of their new store on Twitter, saying they were “excited” for the new location, the first outside the U.S.

“We’re excited to announce the opening of our first-ever #ThirdManRecords store outside the USA. Situated on Marshall Street in the heart of London’s historic Soho, the London store will complete a trio of Third Man physical spaces,” the Tweet read.

Watch videos from the surprise performance here.