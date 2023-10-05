Remember When: Bob Marley Performs Final Concert

Sometimes, it’s a blessing when someone breaks the rules. Consider David Meerman Scott. He was just 19 years old on September 23, 1980, when he attended a sold-out show by Bob Marley & the Wailers at the Stanley Theatre in Pittsburgh. Scott is quoted by Trib Total Media as saying he couldn’t afford to pay for premium tickets.

“I was never rich or connected enough to have really great seats at a show,” Scott, who was then a student at Kenyon College in Ohio, told the Trib. “But wow, if you brought a cool camera and acted like you knew what you were doing, you could get right up front.”

Thanks to Scott’s bravado, the world has photos of Marley’s final live performance before 3,500 ardent fans. Those are the only photos of the final concert by the Nine Mile, Jamaica, native.

Although various news media reports note that Marley seemed drained and reflective before the show, Scott’s photos show him in seemingly fine form. His face appears to reflect profoundly on the music played as he flipped his long, dark braids over his face and back again.

“I’d never brought a camera to a show,” Scott told The Trib. “And I don’t know why I did — I think it was karma, or the cosmos, or the universe talking to me.”

Many fans still post online comments in various forums echoing Scott’s excitement about the show and the seeming energy of Marley and his bandmates. Scott recalls that all the fans seemed to know every song played.

Marley’s wife agreed, telling the Trib: “My strongest memory was of the audience, watching them observe his movement. Bob’s connection to his music was spirit and power. He was such a force, and the audience felt his transformational liveliness.”

The majority of the audience at the concert was blissfully unaware of the behind-the-scenes concerns regarding Marley’s health, a factor that deeply troubled his fellow band members. Days before, the reggae legend had experienced a distressing collapse while jogging in the heart of New York City.

This wasn’t the first time Marley’s health had been a matter of concern. The genesis of his health issues could be traced back five years when what seemed to be a trivial injury from a soccer game escalated into a far more serious diagnosis—metastasized melanoma. The gravity of this diagnosis weighed heavily on his loved ones. Many close to Marley, including his wife, passionately appealed to him to reconsider and cancel the concert given his fragile state. Despite their pleas and his evident fatigue, critics report Marley’s indomitable spirit saw him not only attend but even participate in the soundcheck. Those present observed his emotional rendition of “Keep on Moving.”

It’s worth noting that just a few days prior to this Pittsburgh performance, Marley had a similar episode, collapsing during what was supposed to be a relaxed jog in Central Park. All these events painted a picture of a man battling severe health issues, yet driven by an unwavering commitment to his music and fans.

Rob Patterson, a contributor for Best Classic Bands, interviewed Marley in New York. He reported Marley was “gaunt and subdued.” When the writer asked if he would play Pittsburgh, Marley said: “Mon, I wasn’t going to, but I’m going to for my band and everybody. It’s a sold-out show. I’m going to do it.”

The morning of the Pittsburgh show, Marley’s agent called Stanley Theatre promoter Rick Engler. “I could see that he did not look well,” Engler told Relix. “His face was drawn, and he looked very, very, very tired. He looked worn out, but I just thought he had a cold. I said, ‘How you feeling?’ He goes, ‘No good, mon. Very, very tired. Not well at all.’ I said, ‘Are you going to play?’ And he said, ‘I probably shouldn’t, but I need to do it. I need to do it for my band, they need the money. We’re here; we’re gonna play.’ I said, ‘That’s great, but if you can’t do it, don’t. Don’t push it.’ He said, ‘We’re gonna do it, no problem.’”

After the 90-minute show, Rita Marley insisted the remaining shows of the tour be canceled.

During the next eight months, Marley underwent chemotherapy and lost his iconic braids. He died the following May at age 36.

Photo by Pete Still/Redferns