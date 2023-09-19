Bob Dylan and Bob Marley have more in common than just their first names. The two are likely on the Mount Rushmore of songwriters from the 20th century. Few have made more significant of an impact than Dylan and Marley, globally. Their songs imbue hope, wisdom, and poetry.

Sadly, for whatever reason, though, the two never collaborated together. Can you imagine what a Bob Dylan and Bob Marley song might look like, sound like? Since one doesn’t exist, we can only imagine what it might resemble. Well, until now.

Below, we wanted to reach out to our old friends at ChatGPT to see what the artificial intelligence bots had to say about the idea. What does AI think a song by the two Bobs might look like? Without further ado, let’s dive in.

“Find Unity”

(Verse 1 – Bob Marley)

Bob Marley:

Well, I woke up this morning, sun shining so bright,

In this world of troubles, we gotta stand up and fight,

With our hearts full of love and our spirits so free,

Let’s come together, my friend, and find unity.

(Verse 1 – Bob Dylan)

Bob Dylan:

I saw a sign on the road, said, “The times, they are a-changin’,”

In this world of confusion, it’s rearranging,

So I picked up my guitar, and I sang my song,

Hoping for a better world, where we all belong.

(Chorus)

Bob Marley and Bob Dylan (Together):

One love, one heart, let’s make a brand new start,

With the words we sing and the love we bring,

We’ll change the world, oh, let freedom ring.

(Verse 2 – Bob Marley)

Bob Marley:

In the rhythm of the reggae, let’s find our groove,

Spread some love, my brother, it’s what we must prove,

No more war and hatred, let’s embrace the peace,

In this world of ours, let all fighting cease.

(Verse 2 – Bob Dylan)

Bob Dylan:

With my harmonica and these words I write,

I’ll join the chorus, let’s make it right,

For the times they are a-changin’, but we’ll lead the way,

Towards a brighter future, come what may.

(Chorus)

Bob Marley and Bob Dylan (Together):

One love, one heart, let’s make a brand new start,

With the words we sing and the love we bring,

We’ll change the world, oh, let freedom ring.

(Bridge)

Bob Marley:

So, let’s dance to the rhythm of this sweet melody,

Find our redemption, set our spirits free.

Bob Dylan:

In this world of troubles, we’ll make our stand,

Hand in hand, we’ll create a promised land.

(Verse 3 – Bob Marley)

Bob Marley:

As the night turns to day, and the days turn to years,

Let’s erase the doubts, let go of the fears,

With love in our hearts and the wind in our sails,

We’ll write a new story, set our sights on the trails.

(Verse 3 – Bob Dylan)

Bob Dylan:

In this tangled world, we’ll find a straight line,

With our voices as one, we’ll sing so fine,

The times may be changing, but we’ll chart the way,

Towards a brighter future, come what may.

(Chorus)

Bob Marley and Bob Dylan (Together):

One love, one heart, let’s make a brand new start,

With the words we sing and the love we bring,

We’ll change the world, oh, let freedom ring.

(Outro)

Bob Marley:

So let the music play, let our spirits soar,

In this duet we’ve sung, let’s open up the door,

To a world of love, peace, and harmony,

With Bob Marley and Bob Dylan, in sweet symphony.

Final Thoughts

While they both share the same first name, something else Marley and Dylan share is that they are two of the most poignant songwriters ever. Their words sink in like ink on the papyrus of your brain. So, of course, that is impossible to mimic properly by anyone or anything. Nevertheless, the AI exercise here lets us at least imagine for a few moments what a collaboration between the two might resemble. And for that, it’s all worth it.

