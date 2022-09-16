Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros to Release New Live Album, Share Fall Tour Dates

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros have announced a new album release for later this fall in conjunction with some new tour dates.

The band, which consists of Bobby Weir, Don Was, Jay Lane, and Jeff Chimenti, is set to release Live In Colorado Vol. 2 on October 7 via Third Man Records. Pre-order/pre-save HERE.

The band’s fall tour kicks off on September 30.

The group also dropped a new single, “The Other One,” which follows the release of the live single, “Ripple.”

The group released the first live installment, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado, earlier this year in February, which earned critical acclaim. Vol. 2 also features songs recorded live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Colorado in June 2021—documentation of their first live audience concerts in over a year due to the pandemic.



The new album will be available on standard black vinyl and limited edition color vinyl (exclusive to independent record stores), as well as a limited edition color LP for the Bobby Weir Webstore/TMR Vault edition and CD HERE.



The band is also planning a run of fall tour dates, set to kick off September 30 with stops in 13 cities including three nights in San Francisco in celebration of Weir’s 75th birthday as well as the highly anticipated shows in Washington, DC with the National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center. Tickets are on sale now HERE.



Bobby Weir, of course, is a founding member of the legendary Grateful Dead. He received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007 and is one of rock’s finest and most distinctive rhythm guitarists.

Check out the track list for the new live album, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates and the latest song releases, below.

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live In Colorado Volume 2



1. Mama Tried

2. Eyes of the World/What’s Going on

3. Terrapin Station Suite

4. The Other One

5. Brokedown Palace

6. Days Between

7. Ripple



BOBBY WEIR & WOLF BROS TOUR DATES



September 30 /// Palace Theater /// Waterbury, CT

October 1 /// Westville Music Bowl /// New Haven, CT

October 5 /// Kennedy Center Concert Hall /// Washington, DC

(Sold Out)

October 6 /// Kennedy Center Concert Hall /// Washington, DC

(Sold Out)

October 8 /// Kennedy Center Concert Hall /// Washington, DC

(Sold Out)

October 9 /// Kennedy Center Concert Hall /// Washington, DC

(Sold Out)

October 14 /// The Warfield /// San Francisco, CA (Sold Out)

October 15 /// The Warfield /// San Francisco, CA (Sold Out)

October 16 /// The Warfield /// San Francisco, CA (Sold Out)

October 19 /// Grand Sierra Resort /// Reno, NV

October 21 /// Hult Center for the Performing Arts /// Eugene, OR

October 22 /// Hult Center for the Performing Arts /// Eugene, OR

October 23 /// Paramount Theatre /// Seattle, WA

October 25 /// Greek Theatre /// Los Angeles, CA

October 26 /// Humphreys Concerts By The Bay /// San Diego, CA

(Sold Out)

October 28 /// The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas /// Las Vegas, NV

October 29 /// The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas /// Las Vegas, NV

October 30 /// Celebrity Theatre /// Phoenix, AZ (Sold Out)

November 1 /// Delta Hall at The Eccles /// Salt Lake City, UT

November 4 /// The Mission Ballroom /// Denver, CO

November 5 /// The Mission Ballroom /// Denver, CO (Sold Out)

Photo by Todd Michalek / Sacks & Co.