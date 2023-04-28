Bonnie Raitt Postpones Upcoming Shows Due to “Medical Situation” Requiring Surgery

Bonnie Raitt is currently under doctor’s orders and has been encouraged to postpone five upcoming shows in May to address a “medical situation.”

The “Something To Talk About” singer’s team turned to Twitter Friday (April 28) afternoon to give an unexpected health update. The brief statement confirmed that the hitmaker would undergo surgery and would have to take a step back from performing to “heal properly.”

“Bonnie has a medical situation that requires surgery to address,” shared the Tweet alongside a photo of the legendary artist. “The doctors say that in order for her to heal properly, they recommend she not perform for a couple of weeks.”

Bonnie has a medical situation that requires surgery to address. The doctors say that in order for her to heal properly, they recommend she not perform for a couple of weeks.



(1/7) pic.twitter.com/kxhxB9Bhsl — Bonnie Raitt (@TheBonnieRaitt) April 28, 2023

The vocalist was slated to perform at Brandi Carlile’s Mothership Weekend in mid-May in Miramar Beach, Florida. Due to Raitt’s health status, she had to pull out. The icon had to cancel her shows at the Classic Center in Athens, Georgia, on May 17 and at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Hall on May 23.

To prioritize her health and adhere to medical professionals, Raitt rescheduled her May 19 show in Louisville, Kentucky, and her May 20 show at Indianapolis’ Murat Theatre.

“Unfortunately, this overlaps our five tour dates in May, and we are very sorry to have to cancel our performance at @brandicarlile’s Mothership Weekend on May 14 and postpone our shows in Athens, Louisville, Indianapolis, and Pittsburgh.”

Although they don’t have a date on the calendar for Athens, Georgia, Raitt’s team declared that the Louisville, Kentucky show will be held on June 30 and Indianapolis, Indidan, on July 1. They have not released the rescheduled date for her Pittsburgh show.

Raitt’s official account apologized for the last-minute notice and confirmed that the singer-songwriter is looking forward to a speedy recovery. She will resume her critically acclaimed 2023 tour overseas.

RESCHEDULED DATES:

* Athens, GA – rescheduled date TBD 2024

* Louisville, KY – rescheduled for June 30, 2023

* Indianapolis, IN – rescheduled for July 1, 2023

* Pittsburgh, PA – rescheduled date TBD 2024



(6/7) — Bonnie Raitt (@TheBonnieRaitt) April 28, 2023

“We deeply apologize for this delay and inconvenience. It’s always upsetting to have to disappoint her fans, band, crew, and our promoters, but sometimes unforeseen things just happen,” read the tweet. “Thankfully, Bonnie’s in great hands. She was so looking forward to these shows, but we’re excited to be able to resume our 2023 tour, now kicking off in Dublin, Ireland, June 1.”

A spokesperson for Raitt advised fans to “hold on” to their tickets, as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows.

The team has yet to confirm the medical emergency requiring surgery. They ask for privacy for the time being.

“Thank you for your well wishes and understanding,” read the social media post. “ We very much appreciate your respecting her request for privacy at this healing time.”