Bono Ready to Tell the Stories Behind 40 of U2’s Songs

Happy birthday, Bono.

In celebration of his birthday, the lead singer of U2 has announced that in his forthcoming memoir he will tell the stories behind 40 different U2 songs. The memoir, titled Surrender, will also feature original drawings for each of the stories behind the songs.

“When I started to write this book, I was hoping to draw in detail what I’d previously only sketched in songs,” Bono said in a press statement. “The people, places, and possibilities in my life. Surrender is a word freighted with meaning for me. Growing up in Ireland in the seventies with my fists up (musically speaking), it was not a natural concept. A word I only circled until I gathered my thoughts for the book. I am still grappling with this most humbling of commands. In the band, in my marriage, in my faith, in my life as an activist. Surrender is the story of one pilgrim’s lack of progress. . . With a fair amount of fun along the way.”

In conjunction with his memoir announcement, Bono read a snippet from his book. In the recorded reading, Bono talked about his 18th birthday and writing the song “Out Of Control.” Check that out below.