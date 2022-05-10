16 Sizzling Summer Festivals and Everything You Need to Know

Festival season is here and in full swing. Read below for everything you need to know about the sizzling schedule of music festivals in 2022.

1. Cruel World Festival

Dates: May 14 – 15



Info: Let your post-punk and new waves flags fly for Cruel World Fest. Initially postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the Cruel World Fest was rescheduled and expanded for 2022. Due to overwhelming demand, Cruel World Festival sold out Saturday, May 14, and added on another date with the same lineup appearing on Sunday, May 15 at Brookside at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.



Artists: Headlining acts Morrissey, Bauhaus, Blondie, DEVO, Echo & The Bunnymen, The Psychedelic Furs, Violent Femmes, The Church, and more.



Extras: The Clubhouse at Brookside package grants fans access to an indoor air-conditioned hideaway, centrally located within the VIP area with panoramic views of the festival grounds and access to an intimate upfront guest viewing area at both stages. The elevated Clubhouse Platinum package features all of the comforts of the Clubhouse in additional exclusive access to the Platinum Lounge, a merchandise package, a private festival entrance, and more.



Lineup: Morrissey, Bauhaus, Blondie, Devo, Echo & The Bunnymen, The Damned, The Psychedelic Furs, The Church, Violent Femmes, English Beat, Public Image Ltd., Berlin, Missing Persons, Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel, Cold Cave, Christian Death, 45 Grave, Automatic, Black Marble, Blaqk Audio, Drab Majesty, London After Midnight, Sextile, Soft Kill, The KVB, The Meteors, TR/ST

2. AFROPUNK Miami

Dates: May 20-22 (Miami) and June 18-19 (Minneapolis)



Info: The AFROPUNK Festival is an annual arts festival that showcases live music, film, fashion, and art produced by Black artists. The festival made its debut at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in 2005 and has since expanded to other parts of the world. This year’s festival sees a weekend in Miami and a weekend in Minneapolis.



Artists: Miami featured performers include: Rema, Mavado, Skillibeng, and Micheal Brun & Friends. Minneapolis featured performers include: Ari Lennox, Noname, Mereba, and Sango.



Extras: In addition to music, AFROPUNK also sets its focus on activism – featuring panels and talks about the issues plaguing the Black community. Art exhibitions, a host of local food trucks and chefs, live mural painting, and yoga round out the weekends.



Lineup:

[Miami Saturday, May 21] Rema, Mavado, Walshy Fire, ChocQuibTown, Yendry, Bambii



[Sunday, May 22] Skillibeng, Micheal Brun & Friends, Silent Addy, Prettyboy D-O, Cool Blaze, Jai



[Minneapolis/Sunday, June 19] Ari Lennox, Moname, Mereba, Sango, Dreamer Isioma, Miloe, Pink Siffu, MMYYKK & the Blackbeat Theory, Ricki Monique, Papa Mbye, Blood $moke Body, EssJay the Afrocentric Ratchet, Killusonline, Evv

3. Boston Calling

Dates: May 27-29



Info: The annual three-day festival is making its return to Allston, MA this Memorial Day Weekend at the Harvard University Athletics Complex. The lauded event debuted in 2013 to the tune of 20,000 attendees. The festival has since doubled in size, reaching 40,000 festival-goers in 2017.



Artists: This year’s Boston Calling will feature headliners: Nine Inch Nails, The Strokes, and Metallica.



Extras: In addition to a line-up of over 50 performers, the festival features 30 plus food all-star food vendors, a 100-foot Ferris wheel, art installations, life-size games and a host of other exciting extras yet to be announced.



Lineup:

FRIDAY MAY 27

Nine Inch Nails, Rüfüs Du Sol, HAIM, Avril Lavigne, Cheap Trick, Oliver Tree, The Struts, Paris Jackson, Paris Texas, The Backseat Lovers, Grandson, Mob Rich, Pom Pom Squad, Born Without Bones, Avenue, Miranda Rae, The Chelsea Curve

SATURDAY MAY 28

The Strokes, Run the Jewels, King Glizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Black Pumas, Earthgang, Orville Peck, KennyHoopla, Sudan Archives, Celisse, Hinds, Frances Forever, Julie Rhodes, Charlotte Sands, Van Buren Records, Ali McGuirk, Coral Moons, Dutch Tulips

SUNDAY MAY 29

Metallica, Weezer, Glass Animals, Modest Mouse, Goose, Ripe, Japanese Breakfast, Cults, Peach Tree Rascals, Horsegirl, Djo, Oompa , Cliff Notez, Cam Meekins, Crooked Coast, Aaron and the Lord, Paper Tigers

4. CMA FEST

Dates: June 9 – June 12, 2022

Info: Returning to downtown Nashville following a two-year postponement due to the pandemic, CMA Fest is slated to bring hundreds of Country Music artists to perform on multiple stages across downtown Nashville.



Extras: All artist lineups are subject to change. Outdoor daytime stages are free and open to the public. Additional stage lineups, including nighttime concerts at Ascend Amphitheater and Fan Fair X activities inside Music City Center, will be announced in the coming weeks. CMA Fest will once again be filmed for a national television special to air on the ABC Television Network this summer.



Lineup:

Nissan Stadium Stage: Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Russell Dickerson, Alan Jackson, Lady A, Parker McCollum, Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Cole Swindell, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Zac Brown Band and more.

Chevy Riverfront Stage: Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Tenille Arts, Priscilla Block, Danielle Bradbery, BRELAND, Blanco Brown, Callista Clark, Easton Corbin, Jessie James Decker, Travis Denning, Lindsay Ell, ERNEST, Morgan Evans, Tyler Farr, Larry Fleet, HARDY, Home Free, Ryan Hurd, LANCO, Chris Lane, Jon Langston, LOCASH, Maddie & Tae, Kameron Marlowe, Scotty McCreery, Niko Moon, Parmalee, Michael Ray, Tyler Rich, Jameson Rodgers, Dylan Scott, Elvie Shane, Matt Stell, Mitchell Tenpenny, Tenille Townes, Drake White, and Lainey Wilson

Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park: Cooper Alan, Kassi Ashton, Frankie Ballard, Laci Kaye Booth, Tyler Booth, Country Comeback Tour, Ashland Craft, Dalton Dover, Hannah Ellis, Josh Gracin, Andy Griggs, Ty Herndon, Tiera Kennedy, King Calaway, Chrissy Metz, Jamie O’Neal, Meghan Patrick, Frank Ray, Restless Road, Reyna Roberts, Lily Rose, SEAFORTH, Nate Smith, Alana Springsteen, Uncle Kracker, Chuck Wicks, Mark Wills, Rita Wilson, Darryl Worley, Chase Wright and Michelle Wright

Maui Jim Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Arena Plaza: After Midtown, Roman Alexander, Abby Anderson, Avery Anna, BEXAR, Tyler Braden, Allie Colleen, Spencer Crandall, Jackson Dean, Madeline Edwards, Ian Flanigan, Jordan Fletcher, Ray Fulcher, Aaron Goodvin, Alex Hall, Noah Hicks, Jake Hoot, Andrew Jannakos, Caroline Jones, Kat & Alex, Erin Kinsey, Trea Landon, Triston Marez, Dylan Marlowe, Walker Montgomery, John Morgan, Catie Offerman, Robyn Ottolini, Teddy Robb, Jordan Rowe, RVSHVD, Sean Stemaly, Tebey, Temecula Road, Tigirlily and Lauren Weintraub

5. Governors Ball

Dates: June 10-12, 2022



Info: Governors Ball is held annually in Citi Field stadium in Queens, New York. The fest is set to return to its traditional June slot after being held in September last year due to delays from the pandemic.



Artists: This year’s Ball will feature headliners: Kid Cudi, Halsey, and J. Cole.



Extras: Expect four stages with over 70 acts. A food program that features the city’s best eats and incredible culinary scene. Visual artists from around the world and a myriad of installations from mural towers to high-flying inflatables.

Lineup:

Friday, June 10

Kid Cudi, Migos, Jack Harlow, Louis the Child, Black Pumas, Skepta, Quinn XCII, JPEGMAFIA, Beabadoobie, Coi leray, Channel Tres, The Knocks, Samia, Blu DeTiger, Paris Texas, Aly & AJ, Between Friends, Julia Wolf, Plastic Picnic, Ultra Q

Saturday. June 11

Halsey, Flume, Roddy Ricch, Joji, Still Woozy, Ashnikko, YG, Chelsea Cutler, Tove Lo, Denzel Curry, Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal), Benee, Gus Dapperton, Peach Tree Rascals, The Teskey Brothers, Valley, Almost Monday, Dehd, Octavio the Dweeb, Millington

Sunday, June 12

J. Cole, Playboi Carti, Glass Animals, Kaytranada, Clairo, Jazmine Sullivan, 100 Gecs, Japanese Breakfast, Becky G, J.I.D, Coin, Soccer Mommy, Surf Curse, Duckwrth, Del Water Gap, Ken Car$on, Jax, De’Wayne, The Brummies, Kaien Cruz

6. Bonnaroo

Dates: June 16-19



Info: Takes place in Manchester, Tennessee, and is an annual four-day operation that features some of the biggest names in music. The event, which has been named by many outlets as one of the most significant festivals for popular artists, occurs on a 700-acre farm known as Great Stage Park.



Artists: This year, Bonnaroo will showcase headliners: Tool, J. Cole, Stevie Nicks, The Chicks, Machine Gun Kelly, Flume, Illenium, Roddy Ricch, 21 Savage, Billy Strings, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, $uicideboy$ and Porter Robinson.



Extras: There are 10-plus performance stages for the 150-plus acts and, as the festival website says, there is “entertainment that goes ALL NIGHT LONG.” But for those who do want to get a little shuteye, Bonnaroo does offer on-site camping for its nature-loving dusty-foot attendees.



Lineup:

THURSDAY, JUNE 16

Gryffin, Clozee, Sidepiece, Role Model, The Brook & The Bluff, Sons of Kemet, Goth Babe, Blu, Detiger, Indigo De Souza, Adam Melchor, The Weather Station, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Jessie Murph, The Dip, Nothi, Wreckno, VNSSA, Weval, Kenny Mason, Calder Allen

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

J. Cole, The Chicks, Illenium, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Disclosure, Lord Huron, The War On Drugs, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Goose, Bleachers, Isaiah Rashad, Lane 8, Still Woozy, Whiskey Myers, Denzel Curry, Japanese Breakfast, Tove Lo, Dayglow, John Summit, Arlo Parks, Chris Lorenzo, Tai Verdes, The Regrettes, J. Worra, LP Giobbi, Briston Maroney, Noga Erez, Phantoms, Ship Wrek, Westend, Maggie Rose, Claud, Southern Avenue

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Tool, Flume, 21 Savage, Billy Strings, $uicideboy$, Porter Robinson, Marc Rebillet, Chvrches, LANY, Ludacris, Chris Lake, Tobe Nwigwe, Judah & The Lion, Mt. Joy, 100 gecs, All Time Low, Nora En Pure, Slowthai, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Ashe, Said The Sky, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Joy Oladokun, The Backseat Lovers, Benee, Habstrakt, Lucii, Femi Kuti & The Positive Force, Teddy Swims, Moore Kismet, Patrick Droney, Cory Henry ,Lucille Croft, COM3T

SUNDAY, JUNE 19

Stevie Nicks, Machine Gun Kelly, Roddy Ricch, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Rezz, Herbie, Hancock, Puscifer, Wallows, Tash Sultana, Coin, G Jones, Zach Bryan, All Them Witches, Tinashe, Fletcher, Tierra Whack, Lettuce, Dombresky, Bas, Protoje, Of The Trees, Sierra Ferrell, Ravenscoon, Wild Rivers, Flipturn, A Hundred Drums

7. Outlaw Music Festival

Dates: June 24 – Sept. 23



Info: Willie Nelson has taken Outlaw Music Festival Tour on the road again. Nelson will perform live and in concert with his family and friends throughout several months of shows stretched across a dozen cities in the U.S., from June through Sept. Stops include St. Louis, MO, Grand Rapids, MI, Indianapolis, IN, Rogers, AR, Dallas, TX, Cleveland, OH, Cincinnati, OH, Pittsburgh, PA, Gilford, NH, Bethel, NY, Darien, NY, Atlanta, GA, Charlotte, NC, Virginia Beach, VA, Bridgeport, CT, Boston, MA, Columbia, MD, Saratoga Springs, NY, and Camden, NJ.



Artists: On select dates, Nelson will be joined by Chris Stapleton, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Billy Strings, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Brothers Osborne, Zach Bryan, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe, The War and Treaty, and Brittney Spencer.



Extras: Outlaw Village tents at each fest will introduce festival goers to local craft vendors.



Lineup:

June 24, 2022

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, MO

Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400

Unit, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer



June 25, 2022

Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

Willie Nelson & Family, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night

Sweats, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer



June 26, 2022

Ruoff Music Center, Indianapolis, IN

Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400

Unit, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer



July 01, 2022

Walmart AMP, Rogers, AR

Willie Nelson & Family, Brothers Osborne, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell



July 02, 2022

Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, TX Willie Nelson & Family, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit,

Brothers Osborne, Charley Crockett, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell



July 04, 2022

Q2 Stadium Austin, TX

Willie Nelson & Family, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Tyler Childers, Brothers

Osborne, Midland, Charley Crockett, Allison Russell, Particle Kid, Steve Earle & the

Dukes, and Asleep at the Wheel



July 29, 2022

Blossom Music Center, Cleveland, OH

Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Larkin Poe



July 30, 2022

Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Larkin Poe



July 31, 2022

The Pavilion at Star Lake, Pittsburgh, PA

Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Larkin Poe



August 12, 2022

Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Gilford, NH

Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Zach Bryan, Charley Crockett, The War and Treaty



August 13, 2022

Bethel Woods Center, Bethel, NY

Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Zach Bryan, Charley Crockett, The War and Treaty



August 14, 2022

Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY

Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Zach Bryan, Charley Crockett, The War and Treaty



September 09, 2022

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Atlanta, GA Willie Nelson & Family, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Billy Strings, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe



September 10, 2022

PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC

Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Billy Strings, Charley

Crockett, Larkin Poe



September 11, 2022

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, VA

Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Billy Strings, Larkin Poe,

Brittney Spencer



September 13, 2022

Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, Bridgeport, CT

Willie Nelson & Family, Billy Strings, Larkin Poe, Brittney Spencer



September 16, 2022

Xfinity Center, Boston, MA

Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Billy Strings, Larkin Poe, Brittney Spencer



September 17, 2022

Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD

Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Zach Bryan, Larkin Poe, Brittney Spencer



September 18, 2022

SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Billy Strings, Larkin Poe, Brittney Spencer



September 23, 2022

Waterfront Music Pavilion, Camden, NJ

Willie Nelson & Family, Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Larkin Poe, Brittney Spencer

8. Glastonbury Festival

Dates: June 22-26



Info: This one is for the U.K. fans… and those looking for a good reason to take a trip to the quaint English village of Pilton. Since its first festival at the Worthy Farm, The Glastonbury Festival (also commonly known as Glasto) has delivered impressive musical lineups for decades. This year’s festival is the first one since 2019.



Artists: Headliners include Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, and Diana Ross.



Extras: Organizers for the event have announced and released a new festival layout on the Worthy Farm. The new map can be found HERE.



Lineup:

Courtney Barnett, Doja Cat, HAIM, Herbie Hancock, Kacey Musgraves, Khruangbin, Leon Bridges, Lorde, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Charli XCX, Phoebe Bridgers, Glass Animals, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Snarky Puppy, TLC, and St. Vincent.Amyl and the Sniffers, Angelique Kidjo, Arlo Parks, The Avalanches, beabadoobee, Bicep, Big Thief, Black Midi, Blossoms, Bonobo, Burna Boy, Caribou, Caroline Polachek, Cate Le Bon, Celeste, Clairo, Confidence Man, Crowded House, Declan McKenna, Dry Cleaning, Easy Life, Elbow, Emma-Jean Thackray, First Aid Kit, Foals, Fontaines D.C., Four Tet, Gabriels, Ghetts, Girl In Red, Greentea Peng, Griff, Holly Humberstone, and Idles.

9. Lollapalooza

Dates: July 28-31



Info: Takes place in Chicago, Illinois at the city’s famed Grant Park, has been entertaining fans since it began as a touring event in 1991. Several years later, though, Chicago became its permanent home.



Artists: This year, giants like Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, and more will grace the stages over the course of the festival’s four days. Taking a look at the lineup for the festival and even the small print features big names (Billy Strings, Charli XCX, IDLES, Girl In Red, Willow, Manchester Orchestra). And the 2022 special guest, Jane’s Addiction, is sure to heat things up.



Extras: With lots of food vendors, nine stages, and 170-plus bands, this one is surely a festival not to be missed by any who has the ability to attend. Special guest: Jane’s Addiction



Lineup:

Kygo, Glass Animals, Billy Strings, Big Sean, Jazmine Sullivan, Don Toliver, Charli XCX, Idles, Turnstile, Kaskade, Rezz, ZHU, YG, Dominic Fike, King Princess, Wallows, Still Woozy, 100 Gecs, Girl In Red, Ashnikko, The Kid Laroi, Denzel Curry, BLXST, Black Coffee, Duke Dumont, Polo & Pan, Liquid Stranger, Clozee, Willow, Royal Blood, Måneskin, Manchester Orchestra, Cordae, Local Natives, Tove Lo, The Marías, Caroline Polachek, Bob Moses, MK, John Summit, Banks, Chelsea Cutler, Coin, Remi Wolf, Gordo, Fletcher, Sidepiece, Coi Leray, Dashboard Confessional, Zach Bryan, Beach Bunny, Tinashe, Pinkpantheress, Muna, Larry June, Goth Babe, Atliens, Chris Lorenzo, Joyner Lucas, Role Model, Wet Leg, Gracie Abrams, Inhaler, Sam Fender, Pi’erre Bourne, Glaive, Jax Jones, The Wombats, Young Nudy, SoFaygo, James Hypde, The Regrettes, LP Giobbi, Griff, Maxo Kream, Whipped Cream, Mariah the Scientist, Mahalia, Habstrakt, Kennyhoopla, Audrey Nuna, DJO, Del Water Gap, Genesis Owusu, Baby Tate, Claire Rosinkranz, Alexander 23, Cochise, Maude Latour, TSHA, Duckwrth, Petey, Teezo Touchdown, Evan Giia, Hinds, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Surf Mesa, Wreckno, Jasiah, Sampha the Great, Coco & Clair Clair, Zoe Wees, Gayle, Horsegirl, Erica Banks, Bijou, Ericdoa, Midwxst, Kaycyy, Pom Pom Squad, Underscores, De’Wayne, Redevil, Maddy O’Neal, Hannah Wants, Jubilee, Grabbitz, Fiin, Biicla, Flipturn, Crawlers, Niko Rubio, Blackstarkids, Emmy Meli, La Doña, Jackie Hayes, Low Cut Connie, Last Dinosaurs, Aiida, Tony Velour, Calder Allen, Charm La’Donna, Charly Jordan, Com3t, David Solomon, Lucille Croft, Zookëper, Steller, Young Franco, Buffalo Nichols, Dylan Rosie, Jesse Jo Stark, Taipei Houston, Binki, India Shawn, Prentiss, Jordy, Daisy The Great, Peter Cottontale, Giovannie and the Hired Guns, Babyjake, LØLØ, Rawayana, Gata, Lorna Shore, Elhae, Trella, Meet Me @ The Altar, Mills, Sam Austins, Willie Jones, Dannylux, Bucky Cheds

10. Outside Lands

Dates: Aug. 5 – 7



Info: Outside Lands returned to its respective home of Golden Gate Park in October 2021 for a special Halloween edition of the festival. In 2022, it returns back to (summer) form, celebrating music, food, drink, art, and cannabis in the park.



Artists: This year, Outside Lands welcomes headliners (and hometown band) Green Day as well as rapper, singer, and songwriter Post Malone and SZA during the three-day festival, which also includes performances by Weezer, Jack Harlow, Phoebe Bridgers, Illenium, Lil Uzi Vert, Kali Uchis, Disclosure, Mitski, Pusha T, Dominic Fike, Mac DeMarco, and more.



Extras: Returning this year after a successful debut in 2021 is the SOMA Tent, inspired by late-night underground clubs. The SOMA Tent will feature more than nine hours of performances each day for dancing day and night with performances by San Francisco mainstay and Dirtybird Records founder Claude VonStroke, German house, techno DJ, and producer Dixon, TOKiMONSTA, and more.



Lineup:

Green Day, Post Malone, SZA, Jack Harlow, Weezer, Phoebe Bridgers, Illenium, Lil Uzi Vert, Kali, Uchis, Disclosure, Mitski, Polo & Pan, Anitta, Dominic Fike, Oliver Tree, Mac DeMarco, Pusha T, Mt. Joy, Kim Petras, Local Natives, The Marías , Larry June, 100 Gecs, Parcels, Dayglow, Purple Disco Machine, Hiatus Kaiyote, Washed Out, Ashe, Surf Mesa, Wet Leg, Sam Fender, Role Model , Baby Tate, The Backseat Lovers, Amber Mark, Best Coast, Franc Moody, Pussy Riot, Duckwrth, Empress Of Rostam, Zoe Wees, Faye Webster, Griff, Anna Lunoe, KennyHoopla, Maxo Kream, Lido Pimienta, Briston Maroney, Sampa The Great, Del Water Gap, Robert Glasper, Inner Wave, Tyla Yaweh, Glaive, The Beths, Petey, Odie, Benny Sings, Thuy, MICHELLE, Jelani Aryeh, Wilderado, Cory Henry, The Emo Night Tour, PawPaw Rod, L’Rain, Cassandra Jenkins, Unusual Demont, Forester , The BLSSM,

SPELLLING, Tre’ Amani, SOMA Tent, Claude VonStroke, Dixon, TOKiMONSTA, Absolute, AMÉMÉ, ANNA, Avalon Emerson, Barry Can’t Swim, Cassian, DJ Minx, DJ Seinfeld, Ellen Allien, India Jordan, J. Worra, JOPLYN, Major League Djz, MPHD b2b Tiffany Tyson, Perel

11. THING

Dates: August 26-28



Info: A boutique festival in comparison to Bonnaroo or Lollapalooza, THING is a new but beloved event in the Pacific Northwest that was founded just a few years ago by the originators of the popular music hub, Sasquatch. Slated this year at Fort Warden (an old army base) in Port Townsend, Washington.



Artists: This year’s lineup includes Modest Mouse, Father John Misty, Freddie Gibbs, Jose Gonzalez, Wet Leg, and The Black Tones (DJing). As such, the festival in the country’s Upper Left is sure to wow fans (and continue to for years to come). Past acts include Tank and the Bangas, Japanese Breakfast, Jeff Tweedy, Snail Mail, and many more.



Extras: THING offers sunshine and a close-knit feeling to its many attendees.



Lineup:

JUNGLE, MODEST MOUSE, FATHER JOHN MISTY, GOOSE, SPARKS, FREDDIE GIBBS

JOSÉ GONZÁLEZ, TRIUMPH THE INSULT COMIC DOG, DURAND JONES & THE INDICATIONS, ADRIAN YOUNGE AND ALI SHAHEED MUHAMMAD PRESENT JAZZ IS DEAD FEATURING BRIAN JACKSON, DOUG CARN AND HENRY FRANKLIN WITH KATALYST, CURTIS HARDING, FAYE WEBSTER, PLEASE DON’T DESTROY, WET LEG, HIATUS KAIYOTE, ARCHITECTS OF AIR’S LUMINARIUM, YVES TUMOR, HELADO NEGRO, DRY CLEANING, LIDO PIMIENTA, MDOU MOCTAR, NATION OF LANGUAGE, DELVON LAMARR, ORGAN TRIO, THE FUTURE IS 0, SPELLLING, AROOJ AFTAB, L’RAIN, JARV DEE, TERROR/CACTUS, ENUMCLAW, SHAINA SHEPHERD, JON BRYANT, HAILEY BLAIS, TEON GIBBS, MORE MUSIC @ THE MOORE, DANCE THIS, RE:DEFINITION, ELEVATE, DANCE WITH LIFE, THE PEOPLE’S THEATRE TALK, PNW FUTURE OF HIP HOP SPOTLIGHT, STG’S TEACHING ARTISTS + WORKSHOPS

12. Burning Man

Dates: August 28-September 5



Info: Located in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, the Burning Man Festival is a cultural accumulation of music, art, and community. The founder of the event, Larry Harvey, relatively famously created the festival to be based on ten principles: radical inclusion, gifting, decommodification, radical self-reliance, radical self-expression, communal effort, civic responsibility, leaving no trace, participation, and immediacy. This year’s event will continue to build the Burning Man legacy which is organized by a non-profit organization and project of the same name.



Artists: Burning Man does not release a set lineup but encourages attendees to create and put on their own programs.



Extras: The Burning Man 2022 theme is “Waking Dreams,” and you can check out this year’s art installations HERE.



Lineup: N/A

13. AmericanaFest

Dates: Sept 13-17

Info: With more than 200 artists and bands participating, the five-day festival and conference event will bring together award-winning legends, trailblazing mainstays, and buzz-worthy new artists for its 22nd year.

Extras: The destination event also features a first-rate industry conference, bringing together the top tier of the music business to discuss current industry topics and issues. Musical festivities are kicked off by the critically acclaimed Americana Honors & Awards, which celebrates luminaries and welcomes the next generation of trailblazers while offering one-of-a-kind performance pairings at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium.

Artists: Asleep at the Wheel, Black Opry Revue, James McMurtry, The Jerry Douglas Band, Joshua Ray Walker, Miko Marks, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Rissi Palmer, Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Shemekia Copeland, Town Mountain, Watkins Family Hour and More

Lineup:

Aaron Raitiere, The Abrams, The Accidentals, Ali McGuirk, Alisa Amador, Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves, Amy Speace, Andy McKee, Asleep at the Wheel, The Ballroom Thieves, Bella White, Bette Smith, Black Opry Revue, Blue Dogs, The Bones of J.R. Jones, Bowen Young, Brennen Leigh, Brit Taylor, Bruce Molsky, Buffalo Nichols, Caroline Spence, Charles Wesley Godwin, Christie Lenée, Cory Branan, Dan Rodriguez, Dead Horses, The Deslondes, Digging Roots, Drayton Farley, Emily Kinney, Gaby Moreno, The Heavy Heavy, Henry Wagons, Jake Blount, James McMurtry, Jamie Lin Wilson, JD Clayton, Jedd Hughes, The Jerry Douglas Band, Jesse Daniel, Jessica Willis Fisher, Jim Lauderdale, Joe Purdy, John Fullbright, Jonny Morgan, Joshua Ray Walker, Kaia Kater, Kaitlin Butts, Kayla Ray, Kelly Willis, Kiely Connell, Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs, Lindsay Lou, Luke Schneider & Friends: A Pedal Steel Showcase, LULLANAS, Melissa Carper, Michaela Anne, Mike Compton, Miko Marks, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, My Politic, Myron Elkins, Nat Myers, Nathan Graham, Oshima Brothers, The Pine Hearts, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Rachel Brooke, Rainbow Girls, Rascal Martinez, Rissi Palmer, River Whyless, Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Shemekia Copeland, Sister Sadie, Sunny Sweeney, Sunny War, The Sweet Lillies, Tall Heights, Tammy Rogers & Thomm Jutz, Theo Lawrence, Tim Baker, Town Mountain, Tray Wellington Band, Troubadour Blue, Watkins Family Hour, The Wilder Blue, William Prince, Willie Watson



Passes are available online HERE.

14. Primavera Sound (Los Angeles)

Dates: Sept. 16 -18

Info: The long-running annual music festival held in Barcelona and Porto has now extended to Los Angeles with a new installment of the festival after the 2020 and 2021 European editions were also canceled. This year, Arctic Monkeys, Nine Inch Nails, and Lorde will headline the inaugural event at Los Angeles State Historic Park.



Artists: Other artists on the bill for the first-ever Primavera Sound in LA, include Stereolab, King Krule, Clairo, Mitski, Arca, Low, Khruangbin, PinkPantheress, Mustafa, Kim Gordon, Dry Cleaning, Buscabulla, Fontaines D.C., Tierra Whack, and John Talabot.



Extras: The Barcelona edition of Primavera Sound, running two weekends, spanning June 2-12, will see the long-awaited reunion of Pavement during the first weekend, June 2-4. Headliners include Pavement, The Strokes, Massive Attack, Tame Impala, Nick Cave & The Bad Sees, Gorillaz, and Tyler, the Creator. The following weekend Lorde, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Interpol play with Massive Attack, Tyler, The Strokes, Tame Impala, and Gorillas returning both weekends.

Lineup:

[Sept. 16] LORDE, Clairo, Darkside, Mitski, Pinkpantheress, Mustafa, Shygirl, Sterelab, Acemona, Divino Niño, Eris Drew, Octo Octa, Johnny Beth, Little Jesus, María José Llergo, Omar S, Shellac, Tim Hecker



[Sept. 17] Nine Inch Nails, Bicep (Live), Drain Gang, Khruangbin, Tierra Whack, Fontaines D.C., Kim Gordon, Low, Paloma Mami, Amaarae, Beak, Chulita Vinyl Club, Danny L Harle, Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba, DJ Payero, Él Mató a un Policía Motorizado, John Talabot, Machine Girl, Mayhem, Sangre Nueva, Shanti Celeste, Isabella, Special Interest



[Sept. 18] Arctic Monkeys, Cigarettes After Sex, James Blak, King Krule, Arca, Boy Harsher, Faye Webster, Bad Gal, Buscabulla, CHAI, Dry Cleaning, Gustaf, Helena Hauff, Jasss, Marina Herlop, Núria Graham, Sherelle, Special Request, Squid

15. Pilgrimage

Dates: Sept 24-25

Info: The 2022 event will be Pilgrimage’s eighth year, with artists scheduled to perform across five stages on the festival grounds. The annual festival will return to Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee.

Artists: Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, and The Avett Brothers

Extras: Local tradition returns to highlight area arts, food, and culture along with a wide-ranging selection of “marquee-worthy performances.”

Lineup: Lake Street Dive, Elle King, Lennon Stella, Trampled by Turtles, Dawes, Better Than Ezra, Marty Stuart, Celisse, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Butch Walker, Black Joe Lewis, Adia Victoria, Bones Owens, Brittney Spencer, Jensen McRae and many more.

Purchase passes HERE.

16. Austin City Limits

Dates: October 7-9 & 14-16

Info: The Austin City Limits Music Festival attracts about 450,000 people to Zilker Park in Austin, Texas, each year. Occurring on two consecutive weekends, the music festival was created after a concert series of the same name in one of the biggest music cities in the country.

Artists: The Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, The Chicks, SZA, Kacey Musgraves, Flume, Paramore, and Lil Nas X were announced as headliners for the Texas festival.

Extras: ACL boasts eight different stages and features some of Austin’s best local eats.

Lineup: Phoenix, Diplo, ZHU, Lil Durk, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Billy Strings, Goose, The War On Drugs, Spoon, James Blake, Wallows, Jazmine Sullivan, Tobe Nwigwe, Conan Gray, Oliver Tree and more.