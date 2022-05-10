Brad Paisley Writes Podcast Theme Song About Eating Lunch, ‘Naked’

Brad Paisley has released his first song of 2022, a short and silly tune about eating lunch—in the nude.

“Theme for Naked Lunch” was written as the theme song for the upcoming podcast titled Naked Lunch, co-hosted by Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal and longtime Rolling Stone and television writer David Wild. The weekly interview series features a variety of celebrity guests talking about lunch.

“Many many years back, when we have been doing the job on a venture with each other and I assumed he owed me a massive favor, I booked Brad to enjoy my funeral sometime,” said Wild. “But previously this year, I told Brad that if he would create our concept tune, then I would permit him not to carry it out at my funeral, but rather just sit again and take pleasure in the festivities.”

Available on Stitcher, the SiriusXM mobile app, episodes of Naked Lunch will be recorded at Rosenthal’s home, where he and Wild, will chat with guests about their lives with lunch served from local restaurants.

The first two episodes feature interviews with Paisley and Everybody Loves Raymond stars Ray Romano and Brad Garrett. “It’s a double serving that sort of defines the origins of the show,” added Wild. “Brad‘s a mate of mine who’s grown to be a buddy of Phil’s. I have become pals with Ray mainly because of Phil, whilst I’m nonetheless somewhat intimidated by Brad mainly because of the height differential.”

Upcoming episodes will also feature interviews with Allison Janney, Sheryl Crow, Jimmy Jam, Susanna Hoffs and husband Jay Roach, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, and Elaine May.

“I just desired to do my section to serene a planet rattled by the extremely notion that David Wild and Phil Rosenthal may well be accomplishing nearly anything unclothed,” said Paisley. “Once I realized the title was a metaphor, I felt relieved and honored to write the concept song for their podcast. These two love to communicate and enjoy to try to eat… it’s the ideal setting.”

