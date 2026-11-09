Born 77 Years Ago Today in California, the Blues-Rock Powerhouse Who Waited Nearly 20 Years for Her Big Break and Became a Grammy Legend

Taking on multiple genres while still sounding cohesive and original is no easy feat. Bonnie Raitt made it look easy.

The icon became the standard of roots rock music in the late 1980s and early 1990s with a trio of megahit albums. Though, her career began way back in the early 1970s. And that very icon was born on this day, November 8, 1949. Let’s celebrate one of the most eclectic careers and talented musicians in country and rock by looking back at Bonnie Raitt’s life in music.

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The Career and Legacy of Bonnie Raitt

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Bonnie Lynn Raitt was born on November 8, 1949, in Burbank, California. Born to an artist family, Raitt grew up with a love of music that her parents actively encouraged. She received a guitar at the age of eight. From there, Raitt taught herself how to play and would begin her career in music while attending college. She is known for her gorgeous contralto vocal range and unique singing style, as well as her talents on the guitar and as a songwriter. Even Linda Ronstadt, a fellow singer with a similarly distinct voice, once said that Raitt “has way more musicianship than I do.”

Raitt’s first album was a self-titled blues rock venture released in 1971. The record didn’t chart. In fact, while many of Raitt’s records in the 1970s made it to the Billboard 200, none of them made it to the Top 20. That all changed in 1989 when Raitt dropped the massively influential roots rock record Nick Of Time. The album marked the end of Raitt’s professional struggles, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album also earned Raitt a whopping three Grammy Awards.

From there, Raitt released Luck Of The Draw in 1991 and Longing In Their Hearts in 1994, which reached No. 2 and No. 1, respectively. Raitt continued to reach the Top 20 on the coveted chart well into the 2010s.

Raitt has also worked as a session musician and frequently collaborates with other artists. Just a handful of big names that Raitt has worked with include John Brine, Little Feat, Warren Zevon, and many more.

Bonnie Raitt is still an active musician today. Her last album, Just Like That…, was released in 2022. The title track of the record won Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards. In 2025, Raitt also appeared in a documentary about the all-female music festival, Lilith Fair.

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