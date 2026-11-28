Arriving on scene with his 1986 debut album Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc, Dwight Yoakam is best known for the distinct country-rock flavor he brings to classics like “Streets of Bakersfield” (1988) and “I Sang Dixie” (1989). However, the two-time Grammy winner’s talents aren’t limited to the stage or studio. Yoakam has also built up an impressive acting resume. The country star has appeared in more than 30 feature films and TV shows including “Panic Room” and “Wedding Crashers”. Thirty years ago, Dwight Yoakam debuted what he has called “one of the most seminal moments of my life as an artist” when he starred alongside Billy Bob Thornton in “Sling Blade”, which hit theaters on this day (November 27) in 1996.

“Sling Blade” Won an Academy Award

Written and directed by Billy Bob Thornton, Sling Blade centers on an intellectually disabled Arkansas man, Karl Childers (Thornton), who has recently been released from a psychiatric hospital 25 years after killing his mother and her teenage lover. Karl befriends a 12-year-old boy and his mother, ultimately saving them from her abusive, alcoholic boyfriend Doyle Hargraves (Dwight Yoakam).

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Filmed in just 24 days on a $1.2 million budget, “Sling Blade” became a surprise hit, grossing more than $34 million and catapulting Thornton into stardom. The Arkansas-born actor won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, also earning a nomination for Best Actor.

The cast—which also included John Ritter, J.T. Walsh, and Robert Duvall—earned a nomination from the Screen Actors Guild for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Reflecting on the film’s legacy in a 2015 interview, Yoakam called it “a magical experience.”

“I had done five movies at that point. After being on set a couple of days and shooting a couple of my scenes, I remember calling my manager on the phone and saying, ‘You know what, I think I’m in a real one here, something that will really have an impact. I think Billy is doing something unique and lasting as a director and writer,’” he recalled. “I was really proud to be a part of it, and I still am.”

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Dwight Yoakam and Billy Bob Thornton Remain Friends to This Day

Dwight Yoakam and Billy Bob Thornton have maintained a friendship since co-starring in Sling Blade. Twenty years later, the pair reunited for the Amazon Prime legal drama Goliath.

“We share age and cultural commonalities to say nothing of music,” said the “Honky Tonk Man” crooner, now 70.

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