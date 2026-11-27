On this day (November 27) in 1941, Edward Thomas “Eddie” Rabbitt was born in New York City. Despite hailing from the East Coast, he would leave his mark on Nashville in the 1970s and ’80s, helping develop the more polished pop-influenced sound that would rule the country charts in the latter decade. After getting his start writing hits for Elvis Presley and Ronnie Milsap, he embarked on an impressive solo run, racking up 17 No. 1 hits including the Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “I Love a Rainy Night” and “Drivin’ My Life Away”.

On May 7, 1998, Eddie Rabbitt died in Nashville from lung cancer at 56 years old. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame that same year.

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Today, we’re reflecting on his life and legacy in honor of what would have been his 85th birthday.

Eddie Rabbitt Loved Country Music

Growing up in East Orange, New Jersey, Eddie Rabbitt watched his father play accordion and fiddle in New York dance halls when he wasn’t working his day job in the oil refineries. Rabbitt himself learned guitar from his scoutmaster, Bob Scwickrath, who performed under the name Texas Bob Randall. Scwickrath also introduced the young boy to country music, and in time, Rabbitt had amassed an encyclopedic amount of knowledge about the genre.

After his parents divorced, Rabbitt dropped out of high school at age 16, later earning his diploma through night classes. He made ends meet as a mental hospital attendant in the late 1950s, performing at the Six Steps Down club in his hometown in his spare time.

In 1964, Rabbitt signed with 20th Century Records and released a pair of commercially unsuccessful singles. Four years later—with just $1,000 to his name—he packed up and headed for Nashville to try his luck as a songwriter.

Elvis Presley and Ronnie Milsap Recorded His Songs

Upon arriving in Music City, Eddie Rabbitt supplemented his scant songwriting income with jobs as a soda jerk and truck driver. His breakthrough came in 1970 when Elvis Presley recorded his composition “Kentucky Rain”. The song sold more than a million copies and reached No. 16 on the U.S. pop chart.

Four years later, Rabbitt struck gold again with “Pure Love”, a song he apparently penned while enjoying a breakfast of Cap’n Crunch cereal. Ronnie Milsap took the song to No. 1, launching both his career and Rabbitt’s.

A Successful Solo Career

The success of “Pure Love” led to a recording contract with Elektra Records, and Eddie Rabbitt released his self-titled debut album in 1975.

None of the singles reached the Top 10, but Rabbitt’s sophomore effort, 1976’s Rocky Mountain Music, was a different story. He topped the country charts for the first time with “Drinkin’ My Baby Off My Mind”.

The hits came in droves after that—”Step by Step,” “Someone Could Lose a Heart Tonight”, the crossover smash “I Love a Rainy Night”, and “Drivin’ My Life Away”.

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From 1974 to 1988, every single Rabbitt released charted inside the Top 10 of Billboard‘s country chart. He co-wrote most of these songs with frequent partner Even Stevens and producer David Malloy.

Eddie Rabbitt scored his final No. 1 hit in 1989 with “On Second Thought.” Diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in March 1997, he died just over a year later on May 7, 1998.

[RELATED: It Took Eddie Rabbitt More Than a Decade To Write His Biggest Crossover Hit From 1980]

The news came as a shock to many who knew him, as Rabbitt had kept his illness under wraps. At his request, no media outlets reported on his passing.

Featured image by Paul Natkin/Getty Images