On this day (November 27) in 1944, Sammy Lee Creason was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Known as “Slamming Sammy” for his energetic drumming style, he lent his skills to a plethora of artists including Kris Kristofferson, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Delbert McClinton, Rita Coolidge, Billy Swan, Hoyt Axton, Gene Clark, Jimmy Buffett, and Jerry Jeff Walker.

On December 21, 1995, Sammy Creason died of a brain aneurism at age 51 in Nashville. Today, we dive into his career in honor of what would have been his 82nd birthday.

Videos by American Songwriter

Remembering “Slamming” Sammy Creason

Before he was “Slamming Sammy, the drummer with a back beat that didn’t quit,” Sammy Creason cut his teeth in a thriving music scene that included Joe Lee, Larry Donn, Billy Lee Riley, Bob Tucker, Sonny Burgess and Carl Perkins.

His professional debut came in 1958 with Ray Coble and the JazzKatz, standing in for his brother Gary, who had broken his foot.

Creason played with Sonny Burgess and Larry Donn in early 1961, but being part of the high school band meant he was required to play at all school functions, which caused frequent scheduling conflicts.

After graduating, he moved to Memphis and took a job with Ray Brown’s booking agency. Here, Creason fell in with a surf guitar/rockabilly/punk band called the Spyders, which eventually became the Tarantulas. The group charted with their instrumental hit “Tarantula”.

After illness kept rock n’ roll pioneer Bill Black from appearing with The Bill Black Combo, The Tarantulas became The Bill Black Combo with the addition of Reggie Young on guitar. In 1964, they opened for the Beatles on their historical 13-city tour of America after their appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show.

Session Work

In the late 1960s, Sammy Creason recorded two albums with swamp-rock singer-songwriter Tony Joe White: Tony Joe and …Continued. The latter included White’s self-penned hit “Rainy Night in Georgia”.

Play video

Also in the late 1960s, Creason formed a band with several other musicians called the Dixie Flyers. They moved to Miami, where they worked with the likes of Aretha Franklin and Wilson Pickett.

[RELATED: Kris Kristofferson Recorded “Anthem ’84” with The Borderlords Before Bringing it to The Highwaymen]

The Flyers also formed a relationship with singer Rita Coolidge during her marriage to Kris Kristofferson. Creason played on Kristofferson’s Who’s to Bless and Who’s to Blame, Spooky Lady’s Sideshow, Live at the Philharmonic, To the Bone, Shake Hands with the Devil, Easter Island, and Surreal Thing, as well as the soundtrack album to A Star Is Born.

He also appeared in the films Convoy (1978) and A Star Is Born (1976).

Featured image via Facebook