On this day (November 28) in 1914, Cecil Lee Brower was born in Bellevue, Texas. A chief architect of the Western swing movement that swept the nation in the 1930s, he is still regarded among the best swing fiddlers to play. On this day (November 28) in 1914, Cecil Lee Brower was born in Bellevue, Texas. Crafting his own unique style that established the blueprint for generations of Texas fiddlers, Brower accompanied some of country music’s biggest names. His repertoire includes Elvis Presley, Marty Robbins, Roy Orbison, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, and Brenda Lee.

On November 21, 1965, Brower died suddenly from a perforated ulcer during a party at New York City’s Waldorf-Astoria Hotel. Just one week shy of his 51st birthday, he had performed with country singer Jimmy Dean at Carnegie Hall earlier that day.

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Today, we’re exploring his musical impact on what would have been Brower’s 112th birthday.

Cecil Brower Mastered a Different Instrument First

Emerging in small dance halls across the lower Great Plains region in the late 1920s, Western swing mixed elements of Western, American folk, polka, New Orleans jazz, and blues with swing music.

A classically trained jazz violinist, Cecil Brower began taking formal lessons at a young age. He later brought that training to various Western swing bands.

Briefly moving to San Pedro, California, Brower settled in Fort Worth with his family in 1924. After graduating from Polytechnic High School, he majored in music at Texas Christian University. There, he teamed up with Kenneth Pitts to form the Southern Melody Boys with Bob Wren and Burke Reeder.

The Southern Melody Boys were one of the first bands to feature improvised solos. Brower modeled these solos on jazz violinist Joe Venuti’s unique “double shuffle” style.

He Helped Shape Western Swing

Following a brief stint with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Cecil Brower joined the original Western swing band, Milton Brown and His Musical Brownies, in 1933.

He played on all Brown’s recordings until the Father of Western Swing’s tragic death in a 1936 car crash. Afterwards, Brower continued recording with artists such as Bill Boyd and his Cowboy Ramblers and Bob Wills & his Texas Playboys. In 1939, he joined popular Western swing band the Light Crust Doughboys.

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After serving in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1942 to 1946, the fiddler returned to Texas and formed the band that would eventually become Cecil Brower and His Kilocycle Cowboys.

In 1955, Brower began performing regularly on the Ozark Jubilee TV show. He moved to Nashville in the early 1960s, becoming a much sought-after session musician.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1975, We Said Farewell to the King of Western Swing Who Influenced Some of Country Music’s Biggest Stars]

Brower joined Jimmy Dean’s band in 1963, where he remained until his untimely death.

Featured photo via X/Twitter