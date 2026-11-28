While artists like Tammy Wynette, Loretta Lynn, and Dolly Parton are considered the holy grail of female country artists, another name absolutely belongs in that conversation. That name is Connie Smith, who launched a historic run at No. 1 on this day (November 28) with her debut single “Once a Day”.

Released in August 1964, “Once a Day” spent eight weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart before it was dethroned by Sonny James’ “You’re the Only World I Know” in January 1965. No female artist had previously held that position for that amount of time before. Indeed, none would for another 48 years, until Taylor Swift surpassed that milestone with “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” in December 2012.

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Additionally, the iconic track made Connie Smith the first woman in country music to reach No. 1 with her debut single.

She remained in a league all her own until 1991, when Trisha Yearwood achieved the same feat with “She’s in Love with the Boy”.

Bill Anderson Wrote Connie Smith’s First Hit

Born Constance June Meador on August 14, 1941, in Elkhart, Indiana, Connie Smith grew up primarily in West Virginia and Ohio. The Grand Ole Opry’s Saturday night broadcasts became a mainstay of her childhood, and she came to admire country music trailblazers like Kitty Wells and Jean Shepard.

While recuperating from a lawnmower accident that nearly cut off her leg, an 18-year-old Smith taught herself to play guitar. She married and had children shortly afterwards, and began singing at local events and on regional television programs at her husband’s insistence.

Smith never intended to make a career in country music, preferring to remain at home with her family. However, her life changed in August 1963 when the 22-year-old entered a talent contest at the Frontier Ranch country music park near Columbus, Ohio.

Sitting on the judges’ panel, country singer-songwriter Bill Anderson watched Smith perform Jean Shepard’s “I Thought of You”. He encouraged her to come to Nashville to record demo songs for him to pitch to other artists.

Smith stepped into Nashville’s Studio B on July 16, 1964, to record four songs. Among those four was “Once a Day”, which Anderson had written himself during a flash of inspiration behind the wheel of his car.

The Song Made Her a Star

“Once a Day” earned Connie Smith several Grammy nominations, including Best Country and Western Single and Best New Country and Western Artist.

[RELATED: 3 Connie Smith Songs That Were Revolutionary in Country Music]

While she never released a No. 1 song again, Smith scored 19 more Top 10 hits from the mid-1960s to the mid-1970s. Those included “Ain’t Had No Lovin’” (No. 2; 1966); “The Hurtin’s All Over” (No. 3; 1966); and “If I Talk to Him” (No. 4; 1965).

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