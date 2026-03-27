Born on This Day in 1929, the Hall of Fame Steel Guitarist Who Was Dolly Parton’s “Mr. Everything”

Steel guitar legend Don Warden, a founding member of the Porter Wagoner Trio, was born on this day (March 27) in Mountain Grove, Missouri. Warden would later manage the careers of both Wagoner and his mentee, Dolly Parton.

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A self-taught steel guitarist, Warden formed his first band in high school, the Rhythm Rangers, in which he sang and played steel guitar. He also landed an afternoon radio gig on KWPM-AM in West Plains, Missouri, which grew so popular that the band earned a spot on the iconic Louisiana Hayride program, where they backed the Wilburn Brothers and Red Sovine.

In 1951, Don Warden left the show to join the U.S. Army, returning to Louisiana Hayride after his two-year stint. The Rhythm Rangers continued backing Sovine until the “Giddyup Go” singer left to join the Grand Ole Opry. Warden moved to St. Louis to attend flight school, playing clubs in his spare time.

Don Warden Managed Dolly Parton For Years

During a visit to his parents’ home in West Plains, Don Warden met fellow Missourian Porter Wagoner at the Springfield radio station KWTO (AM). Along with guitarist Speedy Haworth, they formed the Porter Wagoner Trio, landing a regular gig on ABC-TV’s popular Ozark Jubilee broadcast.

By 1957, they were members of the Grand Ole Opry. Three years later, the Porter Wagoner Trio began a 14-year run on The Porter Wagoner Show. That’s where Warden met up-and-coming songwriter Dolly Parton, who joined the show in 1966.

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When Parton left the program in 1974 to pursue a solo career, Warden followed. From there, the “Jolene” singer would begin affectionately referring to the older man as her “Mr. Everything”.

As Parton’s manager, Warden handled everything from her business affairs to her band to her fundamental sound. He spent five decades by the “Queen of Country Music’s” side.

A huge piece of my life is gone. Rest in peace Don and know for sure that I will always love you. https://t.co/FrtL0jiUYw — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 13, 2017

In 2008, the Steel Guitar Hall of Fame welcomed Don Warden into its ranks.

Warden died on March 11, 2017, just 16 days before his 88th birthday. On her website, Parton wrote that losing him felt like losing “a father, a brother, a partner and one of my best friends.”

“I feel like a piece of my heart is missing today,” wrote the “Coat of Many Colors” singer. “Certainly a huge piece of my life is gone. Rest in peace Don and know for sure that I will always love you.”

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