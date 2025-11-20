Born on This Day in 1930, the Legendary Songwriter Behind Landmark Hits From George Jones, Dolly Parton, and Tammy Wynette

On this day (November 20) in 1930, Claude “Curly” Putman Jr. was born in Princeton, Alabama. After a stint in the United States Navy and years of working in a sawmill and other odd jobs, he landed his first top 10 hit as a songwriter in 1960. Over the next few decades, he became one of the most consequential songsmiths in Nashville, penning landmark songs for some of the biggest names in country music.

Putman was 30 years old when Marion Worth made his song, ”I Think I Know,” a top-ten country hit in 1960. Four years later, he moved to Nashville and signed on with Tree International as a song plugger. He continued writing, penning songs that became hits for the likes of Tom Jones and Porter Wagoner.

Curly Putman Penned Milestone Hits for Country Legends

Curly Putman wrote multiple songs that became hits for some of the most legendary artists in country music history. Moreover, he wrote songs that became career milestones for those artists.

Putman wrote a song called “Dumb Blonde,” and Dolly Parton included it on her debut album. IT was her ninth single overall, but her first to reach the country chart. It peaked at No. 24 in 1966, kicking off an iconic career packed with chart success and international recognition.

In 1968, he co-penned “My Elusive Dreams” with Billy Sherrill. David Houston recorded it as a duet with Tammy Wynette, and it went to No. 1 on the country chart. It was the first trip to the top of the chart for the future First Lady of Country Music. Soon after, he partnered with Bobby Braddock to write “D-I-V-O-R-C-E,” which became Wynette’s signature song and a No. 1 hit.

By the late 1970s, George Jones’ career was declining. His songs were no longer reaching the top 10, and it had been years since he saw the top of the chart. Then, Putman and Braddock wrote “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” one of the most iconic songs in country history. It was an award-winning No. 1 single that gave Jones a second wind and led to another decade of chart success.

In short, Curly Putman probably wrote at least one of your favorite country songs.

Featured Image by Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images